5 things we learned from episode 5 of TUF 29: Team Volkanovski vs Team Ortega

Episode five of the returning reality show The Ultimate Fighter season (TUF 29): Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega, aired on ESPN+ Tuesday night.

Four weeks in, Brian Ortega's boys are on an absolute tear, having won all of their TUF 29 first-round fights so far. Andre Petroski, Liudvik Sholinian, Tresean Gore, and Vincent Murdock dominated Alexander Volkanovski's team to extend their lead to 4-0.

On last week's episode of TUF 29, a heated verbal exchange between the coaches broke out when Ortega tried to add insult to injury by making a remark about Team Volkanovski's string of losses.

The champion's squad is in a vulnerable spot but middleweight Bryan Battle will try to end the drought against Team Ortega's Kemran Lachinov. Find out if Team Volkanovski was able to finally snag a win as we discuss five things we learned from the fifth episode of TUF 29.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for TUF 29 episode 5.

#5 TUF 29 contestants Andre Petroski and Mitch Raposo don't see eye-to-eye

For the first time this season, two contestants got tangled into a dicey situation. TUF 29 seemed headed towards a drama-free direction with previous competitors remaining civil and respectful with one another even after fights.

Last week's episode even opened with Tresean Gore and Ryder Newman reflecting on their fight and seemingly establishing a newfound friendship. This week, though, tensions are beginning to flare as Team Ortega's Andre Petroski and Team Volkanovski's Mitch Raposo got into a heated exchange of words.

Raposo took issue with Petroski, who chimed in as the mentors were talking smack to one another during the last episode's weigh-ins. The Team Volkanovski bantamweight told Petroski he had no business getting involved in the interaction.

