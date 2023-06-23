Create

"@BrianTcity you fumbled bro" - Tracy Cortez showing off her beach body in red bikini has fans drooling

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Jun 23, 2023 22:56 GMT
Women's flyweight contender Tracy Cortez [Image Courtesy: @cortezmma on Instagram]

UFC flyweight star Tracy Cortez has been turning heads with her jaw-dropping physique, as evident in her recent social media post where she flaunts her incredible figure in a vibrant red bathing suit while enjoying a dip in the picturesque Lagoa de Alcacuz.

Only thing kissing me this summer es este solicitó ☀️💋🫶🏽🇧🇷 https://t.co/4mUdbzkJW7

With an impressive Instagram following of over 600,000 devoted fans and counting, Cortez's online presence continues to soar. Her captivating posts showcasing her beach-ready body have not only mesmerized her followers but have also garnered admiration from enthusiasts across the globe.

"This got me bricked up 🆙"
"My mom calls me her son, does that count for anything?"
"I am this solecito 😎"
"I bet you smell so goooood 😍❤️🥰 ILY🫶🏼"
"Dear Santa i want… see images ☝️"
"@BrianTcity you fumbled bro"
"Ortega full of tears 😢"
When Tracy Cortez shared concerning life update on Instagram

Tracy Cortez recently opened out to her admirers in an intimate and touching Instagram post, sharing a personal update on her life. The 29-year-old UFC star shared her thoughts and experiences, offering a glimpse into her journey:

"There's something I want to share with you. Honestly as many of you have seen. Life has been testing me in my career, in my personal life and my faith. I'm not going to give you gives lies - There have been days when life has been very heavy but something that's helped me and I know could help you is gratitude."

She continued:

"I don't focus on the bad and instead, stay grateful to all the beautiful things in life. Grateful for good health, for my brothers and sisters, my family and their wellbeing. That my friendships, they want me for who I am. Know that life is short! too short and sometimes, to smile, you have to cry."

She added:

"Having a mindset that life is happening for you and NOT to you. We can either let it bitter us or learn and grow from it. I kow what I'm doing. I know that god has plans greater than I can even imagine. Happy Monday! I love you all."

