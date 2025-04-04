“Bring that belt home!” - Famed trainer Christian Knowles confident his brother Lyndon will dethrone the mighty Roman Kryklia

The camp of ONE Championship newcomer Lyndon Knowles is all pumped up for his debut and rallying behind him to come up with a championship-winning performance.

38-year-old Knowles will vie for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title against reigning champion Roman Kryklia in his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Among those who have expressed confidence in his bid is his older brother, Christian Knowles, who expressed his support in a heartfelt message on Instagram. Part of his post read:

"Now it’s time to put it all on the line. Lyndon, go out there, trust in your preparation, and show the world what you’re made of. Whatever happens, you’ve already made us all proud. Let’s bring that belt home!"

Lyndon Knowles has taken his talents to the 'Home of Martial Arts' after establishing a name for himself with various organizations through the course of his career, including the WBC, where he is a three-time winner.

Meanwhile, Kryklia, 33, will be defending the heavyweight Muay Thai gold he won in December 2023 for the first time at ONE Fight Night 30.

The Kryklia-Knowles title showdown is the headlining bout at ONE Fight Night 30, which is available for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Lyndon Knowles wants to take his career to another level with win in ONE debut

Lyndon Knowles has had his fair share of success in his Muay Thai career but wants to take it to another level with a world title win in his ONE Championship debut this week.

He made this clear in an interview with the promotion, sharing how a victory over heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30 will only enhance his standing in the game.

The English fighter said:

“There’s a lot of people I want to pay back by doing this, all the years of work they’ve put into me. And I want to get the recognition I feel I deserve. I feel like winning this will put full respect on the name of Lyndon Knowles.”

At ONE Fight Night 30, Knowles is aware that he is up against a formidable challenge but is undeterred by it, relying on his solid skill set and courageous heart.

