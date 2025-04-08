Brit UFC star feels the narrative that Paddy Pimblett 'hasn't proven anything till he fights this guy' might continue after Michael Chandler fight

Paddy Pimblett steps into the biggest fight of his career against Michael Chandler in the UFC 314 co-main event this Saturday at the Kaseya Center. While Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC, questions still loom over his legitimacy as a top contender.

Ad

British featherweight Arnold Allen believes the narrative around Pimblett won’t vanish, no matter the outcome. He believes it’s the curse of the hype train that every stop just leads to more doubters.

Speaking about the fight on his YouTube channel, Allen said:

"He’s [Pimblett] one of those guys that everyone’s always going to say, ‘Oh yeah, but he hasn’t proved anything till he fights this guy. Yeah, but this guy’s that.’ And I’m sure if he runs through Chandler, people are going to say, ‘Yeah, but Chandler sucks.’ You know, but that is how it’s going to go. But like, if he beats Chandler, he’s already legit...Paddy’s already legit!"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"If he beats Chandler, he solidifies himself in that title talk and in that conversation of people that should be fighting for the title. You know, I know people... but a lot of guys got wins over Chandler and have fought for it. So I’m not saying directly after this, but he should be in that position.”

Ad

Check out Arnold Allen's comments below (10:30):

Ad

Arnold Allen shares his prediction for Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Arnold Allen expects Michael Chandler to come in wild, throwing heavy overhands and abandoning strategy the moment he gets tagged. However, Allen believes Paddy Pimblett’s length, unpredictable kicks, and slick grappling give him the tools to dismantle Chandler’s brawling style.

If the fight hits the mat, Allen favors Pimblett’s jiu-jitsu over Chandler’s wrestling. Breaking down the fight, he said:

"If he [Chandler] stays standing and doesn’t close the distance, Paddy’s going to snap kicks and flick him and, you know, keep it ranged and beat him up. Honestly, I think Paddy’s going to finish him. I think maybe Paddy hurts him on the feet, Chandler rushes in, Paddy secures a triangle on the rush. That’s it. So Paddy hits him with something, Chandler rushes in for a takedown, gets the takedown, Paddy scores a triangle. That’s how I’m calling it.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.