British legend Liam Harrison gets stem cell treatment on his shoulder ahead of his September return in ONE Championship

Liam Harrison plans to be as healthy as possible ahead of his highly anticipated ONE Championship return in September.

Ad

The British legend revealed on Instagram that he underwent stem cell treatment on his shoulder before he embarked on his months-long training camp.

Harrison added that he's been suffering from a nagging shoulder pain over the past few fights, and he ultimately decided to undergo the procedure at The Regenerative Medicine Institute in Costa Rica.

He posted:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Been struggling with a tear in my shoulder in my last few fights, so have come to see the guys here to fix me up before my next fight camp starts."

Ad

Trending

Liam Harrison added:

"I get asked all the time about stem cell treatment and if it’s worth it, and the answer is 100 percent YES. And with some of the new protocols they're having coming out in a few months, I'm pretty sure these guys will still have me fighting at 90 🤣"

Ad

Harrison is coming off a short-lived retirement after initially leaving Muay Thai in September 2024 when he lost to fellow legend Seksan in their 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai match at ONE 168: Denver in September at Ball Arena.

Things, however, quickly changed, and Harrison was back in action six months later when he beat Isaac Araya for the WBC Muay Thai Diamond belt at Hitman Fight League in Manchester.

Harrison then revealed on Instagram that he has a fight lined up in September in one of ONE Championship's major events. No further details have been announced for Harrison's return to the Circle.

Ad

Liam Harrison glad to have laid out his businesses for his post-fighting life

Liam Harrison may still be operating at Muay Thai's highest level, but he's already laid out his several businesses for when he finally decides to retire from active competition.

In an interview with the ADHD Untangled Podcast, Harrison said he'll still be involved in cultivating Muay Thai even if he hangs up the gloves.

Ad

Harrison is one of the owners of Bad Company Gym in his hometown of Leeds, England, and heads his promotion, Hitman Fight League.

'Hitman' also holds international seminars and runs a website featuring his instructional videos. He said:

"I've spent a lot of my younger years putting other things in place for when I retire, just so my brain's going to be active all the time. I've got my own promotion company. I've got my website."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.