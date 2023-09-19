“Bro can’t go 24 hours without lying” - Jake Paul triggers fan fury after mocking KSI with reportedly inaccurate ‘Highest PPV Sales’ graphic

Jake Paul was recently removed from an online face-off between KSI and Tommy Fury when he unexpectedly confronted his rivals during a live broadcast last weekend.

During a live Kick stream with popular streamer Adin Ross, 'The Nightmare' engaged in a heated debate with his upcoming opponent, Fury. However, after some time of both sides talking over each other, they were caught off guard by the unexpected appearance of their common adversary.

'The Problem Child' made an entrance to taunt his longstanding rival, KSI, by questioning his boxing record and asking him about the opponents he has faced thus far in his boxing career.

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul recently turned to X (formerly Twitter) to launch new attacks against the 30-year-old YouTuber, specifically targeting the alleged number of pay-per-view (PPV) sales from their respective fights. However, fans swiftly rebuffed Paul's assertions, offering a variety of reactions in response.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"Stop lyin"

Another wrote:

"bro can’t go 24 hours without lying."

Expand Tweet

Check out some more reactions below:

"You lost to Tommy"

"Where's this come from??? 🤣"

"Bro ur balding at 26 😭😭😭"

"Ksi owns u buddy"

"I don't know but I have faith in the black man lmao"

Credits: @jakepaul on X

Adin Ross makes shocking claims regarding Jake Paul-KSI's alleged feud

Adin Ross didn't hold back when discussing KSI and Jake Paul while he was discussing the most prominent figures in influencer boxing. The 22-year-old streamer expressed his opinion that the conflict between KSI and Paul is staged or not genuine.

During a recent livestream, Ross stated:

"Can I be honest with you? I think all this sh*t is fu*king rigged. I think you and Jake don’t really have beef, you guys are going to fight, it’s going to be the best biggest fight of all time, then Logan is going to get mad, and Logan and Jake are going to fight, the end."

He added:

"Then you guys are all cool on an island together sipping some champagne while you’re sitting on millions of dollars. That’s the truth!"

Check out Ross' comments below:

Expand Tweet