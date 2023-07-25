"Bro you eat cheetos for a living" - Sean Strickland slams Keith Lee for saying 'I don't like white people'

Sean Strickland fired back at Kevin Lee's brother Keith Lee who put out a video in which he explained his situation with Strickland.

It all started off with the UFC fighter going on a podcast and talking about how much he hates 'Kevin Lee's brother'. The pair had an argument regarding race at the gym and Strickland called Lee a 'racist'. The middleweight also went on to claim that the content creator stated that he 'does not like white people'. Here's what he had to say about the explanation video:

"I made a food critic upset... LMAO bro you eat cheetos for a living.... relax "I'm married to a beautiful black woman" yes and right before that you said "naa I don't like white people" Again it doesn't f***ing matter... lmao keep eating your sushi."

Keith Lee is a content creator who does food reviews on TikTok and shot to fame when he made a viral video of a local restaurant that ended up saving it from shutting down. Sean Strickland is not very impressed with Kevin Lee's brother and has stated multiple times that he is a 'racist'. The UFC fighter is known for not having a filter when he speaks.

Israel Adesanya says Dricus du Plessis is 'out' and Sean Strickland is 'in' for the title fight

Israel Adesanya was looking to fight Dricus du Plessis next, in what will be his first title defense since winning his belt back from Alex Pereira. The pair have been going back and forth on social media and Adesanya even came face to face with the South African following his latest win. However, per 'The Stylebender', du Plessis is now out of title contention and Strickland is in:

"So, I'm fighting in Sydney, I don't give a f**k who, d***less du p**sy, f**k off, you're out, Strickland, you're in. Let's do the man dance, show you how to really dance. But yeah, I'm just tired of you guys talking I can fight I can fight. No you can't, you're a p**sy, b**ch."

Israel Adesanya has made it clear that he will fight in Sydney later this year. However, he has not confirmed his opponent. Sean Strickland looked impressive in his last fight against Abusupiyan Magomedov which puts him in a good spot for title contention.