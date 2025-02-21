  • home icon
  • "Bro felt like Mr. Beast" - MMA X reacts as Alex Pereira randomly hands stack of cash to fan during public appearance 

By Subham
Modified Feb 21, 2025 01:08 GMT
MMA X has reacted to Alex Pereira randomly handing a stack of cash to fan. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
MMA X has reacted to Alex Pereira randomly handing a stack of cash to fan. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A recent video of UFC light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira has gone viral. In the clip, Pereira was seen handing some cash to a fan.

'Poatan' has been traveling a lot recently. He was at UFC 312 in Australia, where former middleweight champion Sean Strickland attempted to regain his lost gold against Dricus du Plessis in a rematch.

The Brazilian recently even met Drake. Just weeks before his title defense, which many believe will be the most difficult test for 'Poatan', he was also spotted training with Dillon Danis.

Returning to the footage, Pereira was spotted strolling through the streets with his security when he abruptly gave a fan a stack of cash. The fan appeared ecstatic about the incident.

The viral clip was shared by Happy Punch on X, captioned:

"Alex Pereira just handed a random fan a stack of cash out of nowhere 😂"

Check out the original clip below:

The video caught the attention of multiple fans, who commented:

"Bro felt like Mr.Beast 🤣"
"Legend. One of the coolest UFC fighters ever."
"A stack of cash which was actually $14"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshot courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshot courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Daniel Cormier is not happy with Alex Pereira

At UFC 313, Alex Pereira will defend his strap for the fourth time as he locks horns with top contender Magomed Ankalaev. However, 'Poatan' has traveled a lot lately, leaving many concerned about his preparation for the fight.

Pereira's supposed lack of preparation for the "hardest fight of his title reign" worries Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen. Discussing the same 'DC' on a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, Cormier said:

"What is Pereira still doing in Australia Chael? He fights in two weeks!... Ankalaev’s already here, he’s in Vegas, I ran into him at the UFC PI last week. He is honestly so locked in, ready to win this fight against Alex Pereira.
Cormier added:

"Pereira better get home. He needs to get home and make sure he’s locked in because he does have the hardest fight of his title reign to this point I think.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments about Alex Pereira below (33:56):

youtube-cover

