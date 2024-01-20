"Bro found the right sport" - Fans react as Sean Strickland's DMs threatening to kill Dillon Danis resurfaces

Sean Strickland once issued a death threat to Dillon Danis due to a feud over social media.

In August 2021, Strickland threatened to kill the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu grappler. The online dispute began when 'Tarzan' deleted a social media post, prompting Danis to immediately taunt him for it. As expected, Strickland did not respond with polite words towards Danis.

Check out the exchange between Sean Strickland and Dillon Danis below:

The leaked messages between the two recently resurfaced on X and provoked a range of reactions from fans.

One fan wrote:

"Strickland's poetry stifled by MMA. Anger misplaced, civilization debated."

Another wrote:

"Don't be surprised if it really happens once he's retired. I say this with respect, he needs professional help with those demons"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Bro found the right sport 👏🏼"

"Strickland comes off oddly intelligent and intellectual lol"

"That's why we love him. Real life Trevor from GTA V."

The UFC middleweight champion is notorious for consistently drawing attention with provocative statements. His inclination for controversy was evident during the UFC Vegas 33 octagon interview in July 2021 when Strickland hinted at what he might have done if he hadn't discovered MMA, suggesting that he would relish ultimately murdering someone.

Sean Strickland's cautionary words to Dricus du Plessis on trash-talking

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is slated to defend his title against Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297, scheduled for tonight (Saturday, Jan. 20) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The animosity between the two peaked at the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference last month, almost resulting in a physical altercation. This heated moment unfolded when 'Stillknocks' referenced Strickland's traumatic childhood.

Furthermore, the following day, while seated at ringside during UFC 296 at the T-Mobile Arena, Strickland and du Plessis found themselves in a chaotic altercation.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Man Dance, Strickland warned that he would not tolerate du Plessis raising that topic during the fight week:

"I actually sent him a message and I was like, 'Listen, Dricus. We're going to go try and murder each other, but if you bring that sh*t up again, I will f**king stab you. Press conference, weigh-in.' He was cool about it, he was cool about it. But again, I'm not telling you I don't want to fight you, Dricus. I'm not saying you're not a good fighter. I'm just saying that that's a line that, when crossed, transcends fighting."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

