"I'd take your soul" - Dillon Danis shares screenshot of UFC fighter Sean Strickland's ominous messages to him

Dillon Danis is an MMA fighter with a professional record of 2-0. 'El Jefe' is notorious for hurling insults at other MMA fighters on social media.

He recently got a taste of his own medicine in the form of asome disturbing messages from UFC middleweight Sean Strickland.

The Bellator fighter recently posted a screenshot to his Instagram story showing the ominous DM exchange.

"I don't know if you're joking or not?? Like I'd kill you.. not metaphorically speaking.. clearly I don't want to go to prison but if me and you met up and I had one free pass I'd take your soul.. I'd show you your own blood before I turned your mind off for good.. it would bring me great joy to take oyur life in my bare hands.. again I'd never do it or threaten you but you understand that to me you're just a baby lamb put on this earth to be eaten...You understand this right? You're prey..." wrote Sean Strickland.

In the next message, the No.8-ranked UFC middleweight wrote:

"The fact that you're not my food is a testimony to civilization that it has been created in such a way to where you're able to walk this earth as a lamb pretending to be a wolf with impunity... odd thought....."

See the screenshot of the messages below:

Sean Strickland sends ominous warning to MMA fighter Dillon Danis

Sean Strickland will next be in action on November 6. Inside Madison Square Garden, he'll take on former UFC champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 268.

Dillon Danis posts Instagram story saying he has been blocked by Sean Strickland

After posting a screenshot of Sean Strickland's messages, Dillon Danis posted another showing that Strickland had blocked him on Instagram.

Dillon Danis posts a screenshot saying he is blocked by Sean Strickland on Instagram

"Such a tough guy saying that but blocks me on Instagram like [a] 12 year old girl wtf" Wrote Dillon Danis on his Instagram story.

Dillon Danis asks his fans to roast Sean Strickland on instagram

Danis followed up by encouraging his followers to "roast" Strickland.

"ranked number #8 on the UFC but blocks people on instagram please go roast this fool since i can't"

Given his previous run-ins with individuals in the combat sports world, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Danis' latest exchange is unsurprising. And given what we've seen Strickland say before, his promise to take Danis' soul follows suit.

