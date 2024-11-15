"Bro gets choked by bouncers" - MMA X backs "greasy juice head" Jon Jones following Dillon Danis' callout

Jon Jones has been, once again, mentioned by Dillon Danis. This time, he was targeted on Instagram by the former Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace. The two men have rarely seen eye to eye, and now that 'Bones' is heading into UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title fight against Stipe Miocic, he has been called out again.

Danis has, for years, maintained that Jones fears him. It is a claim that no one but Danis believes, with even the latter being doubtful, as he is likely doing what is necessary to keep his name in the news cycle without actually fighting. Thus, he has attacked Jones once again.

"You're in my city, you greasy juice head. You better check in with the real GOAT, or else."

However, as has been the case with most of what Danis says, it drew a wave of fan reactions in the comment section. One fan poked fun at Danis always seeming ill-tempered.

"Lmao bro are you ever not mad?.........."

Others poked fun at him for his disqualification loss to Logan Paul in their boxing match.

"Couldn't beat Logan Paul what makes you think you could beat the GOAT"

Another fan reminded Danis of his embarrassing altercation with a security guard.

"Bro gets choked by bouncers & claims to beat the GOAT"

Most of the comments, though, were reminders of his loss to Paul.

"You're Logan's son"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Dillon Danis trolling Jon Jones

Regardless of the backlash he has received, Danis is unlikely to ever renounce his trolling ways on social media, as it keeps him relevant without stepping into either a ring or cage.

Dillon Danis has been trolling Jon Jones ahead of UFC 309

Following Jon Jones expressing his indignation over Stipe Miocic allegedly speaking ill of him in relation to his children, Dillon Danis took to X, sharing a clip of the incident where he took a jab at Jones' sordid past.

"Why would Stipe attack Jon's family?? He does that himself."

Danis is unlikely to relent, and if Jones by some chance loses the bout to Miocic, he will have a field day on social media.

