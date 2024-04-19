"Bro has an insane promo run", "Stick to boxing" - Internet in two minds as Ryan Garcia teases music video during Devin Haney fight week

The Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia fight is considered to be one of the most eagerly awaited ones of the 2024 calendar year. Garcia, for his part, has garnered considerable attention in the lead-up to the high-stakes boxing match.

From weighing in on major socio-political issues to opening up about his personal hardships, 'KingRy' has grabbed headlines not only in the combat sports sphere but in the broader pop culture realm as well.

Just a few days away from their fight, Garcia has tweeted what appears to be a music video announcement. The self-acknowledged devout Christian athlete has hinted that he could release a music video seemingly titled 'Highly Blessed and Highly Favored' at 12 pm EST on April 19, 2024.

It's believed that an excerpt from the song's audio was unraveled earlier this year (2024). Speaking of which, teasing its music video release, Garcia has now posted snippets from the video. The statement in his tweet read:

"Highly Blessed and Highly Favored out now!! Every platform!!!! Also music video coming soon."

Watch the music video teaser in Ryan Garcia's tweet below:

The combat sports community appeared to be divided in its response to the same. One fan lauded Ryan Garcia for singlehandedly carrying the promotional burden for his showdown against Devin Haney, while another urged him to use his song as the entrance music for the fight. Multiple fans opined that 'KingRy' could have a bright future as a singer. One fan tweeted:

"im ngl its not even bad bro has an insane promo run"

On the contrary, some lambasted the song and indicated that Garcia no longer possesses the requisite capability to compete at boxing's highest levels. A netizen disapprovingly drew parallels between YouTuber/boxer Jake Paul's music videos and the upcoming music video by 'KingRy.' Others highlighted that he ought to take the Haney fight and his boxing career seriously. One X user wrote:

"Stick to boxing bro"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of reactions

Oscar De La Hoya lauds Ryan Garcia's peculiar fight promotion strategy

Ryan Garcia will fight WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney for the latter's title on April 20, 2024. In his latest appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Garcia's promoter Oscar De La Hoya touched upon the eccentricity that 'KingRy' has displayed leading up to the all-important title clash against Haney.

The boxing legend explained that Garcia is a bigger box office draw than 'The Dream.' He feels the young pugilist is engaging in showmanship and psychological warfare to hype the fight and get under Haney's skin. 'The Golden Boy' pointed out that 'KingRy' has likely taken a page out of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s book, provoking his opponents and denting their composure.

Emphasizing that Haney seems "rattled" by Garcia's behavior and actions, De La Hoya said:

"Look at what Ryan has done to him psychologically."

Watch De La Hoya's assessment below:

