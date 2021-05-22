Watch: All of Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul's music videos

Jake Paul is a name that is heard almost every day now in the world of combat sports. But before he donned the boxing gloves, Jake Paul had a fairly popular career as a rapper and music artist. His videos were well-liked among his peers and followers.

Jake Paul has 25 music videos listed on his YouTube channel and some lyrical audio clips. The latest one is named 'Park South Freestyle' and it features Mike Tyson for a few seconds.

You can watch all of Jake Paul's music videos below.

1. "Park South Freestyle" feat. Mike Tyson

2. "23" feat. Logan Paul

3. "Fresh Outta London"

4. "It's Everyday Bro" feat. Team 10

5. "Cartier Vision" feat. AT3 + Jitt & Quan

6. "Champion" feat. Jitt & Quan

7. "Logang sucks" (Diss Track)

8. "I Love You Bro" feat. Logan Paul

9. "Ohio Fried Chicken" feat. Team 10

10. "JERIKA" feat. Erika Costell & Uncle Kade

11. "F**K JAKE PAUL"

12. "THE JAKE PAULERS SONG"

13. "Saturday Night" feat. Nick Crompton & Chad Tepper

14. "It's Everyday Bro (Remix)" feat. Gucci Mane

15. "Litmas" feat. Slim Jxmmi

16. "All I Want For Christmas"

17. "12 Days of Christmas" feat. Nick Crompton

18. "It's Christmas Day Bro" feat. Jerry Purpdrank, Nick Crompton, Chanthony, & Erika Costell

19. "MALIBU" feat. Chad Tepper

20. "My Teachers" feat. Sunny & AT3

21. "Randy Savage" feat. Team 10 + Jitt & Quan

22. "YouTube Stars Diss Track"

23. "These Days"

24. "No Competition" feat. Neptune

25. "Come Thru" feat. Erika Costell & King Bach

Who is Jake Paul fighting next?

It has been a while now since Jake Paul transitioned to boxing and became a talking point in the sport. But he has not entirely left his singing career behind.

After two successful pay-per-view appearances under Triller Fight Club, Jake Paul recently signed a deal with Showtime Sports, the promotional outlet that is working with Jake's brother Logan Paul for the Floyd Mayweather fight.

Jake Paul was recently called out by the Fury family to fight Tyson's younger brother Tommy, who is a professional boxer with a record of 5-0. In response, Jake Paul took to Instagram to tell Tommy Fury to fight someone real and do a proper pay-per-view before calling him out.

Jake Paul also claimed in the video that Tommy's girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague had sent him a DM back in 2018, which later turned out to be fake and doctored.

Jake Paul responds to Tommy Fury's latest call-out video with Tyson Fury…



[📽️ @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/zzWTkhusjj — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 20, 2021