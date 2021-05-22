Jake Paul takes a dig at Tommy Fury for fighting 0-14 boxer Andy Bishop next 

Jake Paul is not at all impressed with Tommy Fury's next opponent, Andy Bishop.

Tommy Fury, who himself is 5-0 in his boxing career, will be fighting next on June 5 on the Daniel Dubois vs Bogdan Dinu undercard. His opponent is Andy Bishop, whose professional boxing career record is 0-14 with two TKO losses among them.

I’m BACK💣 05.06.21..... here in the UK. Ready to bring what I’ve learnt out in America to the table. I can’t wait🥊 @frankwarren_tv @btsport pic.twitter.com/R26m6ULXy7 — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) May 18, 2021

Among the prominent names who have pointed out how absurd the matchup looks are Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh and YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul.

After John Kavanagh tweeted, Jake Paul shared a story on his Instagram account, saying that Tommy was 'embarrassing the Fury name' by taking the fight with Andy Bishop.

Jake Paul's Instagram story

The announcement of the fight came in the wake of Jake Paul taking a dig at how Fury has only been facing boxers who have lesser-than-impressive records.

Jake Paul to Tommy Fury: Do a real pay-per-view

In a series of stories shared on Instagram, Jake Paul took one jibe after another at 'TNT' after the Fury family, along with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, called out 'The Problem Child' to 'step up and fight a real boxer' like Tommy Fury.

In response, Jake Paul asked Tommy Fury to focus on the bout that he has in a couple of weeks instead of begging the American to fight him.

"The desperation is seeping through the pores of the Fury family. It’s quite embarrassing. The heavyweight champion of the world is on Instagram talking about Jake Paul begging me to fight his brother. Listen Tommy, focus on your fight in a couple of weeks, that no one even knows about, by the way. This clip will be the biggest promotion for your entire fuc**** fight."

Jake Paul did not forget to point out how the last boxer Tommy Fury fought, had a professional record of 0-9, and how his opponents have far lesser wins than losses under their name.

"Find an opponent. You're literally picking someone to fight you in three weeks, who hasn't even been training. You don't even have an opponent who's going to go through a real camp. Find someone real, do a real pay-per-view, and then maybe we can chat. The last guy you fought was 0-9. The people you have fought total have a combined record of 15 wins and 250 losses," Paul said.

Unfortunately for Tommy Fury, the announcement of his new fight did not do much to refute Jake Paul's comments.

Jake Paul responds to Tommy Fury's latest call-out video with Tyson Fury…



[📽️ @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/zzWTkhusjj — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 20, 2021

Jake Paul also brought up Tommy Fury's girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague and revealed that she had sent him an Instagram DM back in 2018. The claims have since been waved off by Molly-Mae as fake.

Under her tweet, several followers pointed out the many errors in the screenshot that Jake Paul provided as proof of the DM. What struck the Twitterati was how the username was wrong and how the number of posts and followers of Molly-Mae were the same in the screenshot as they currently are on her Instagram profile.

Times must be hard when you’re having to fake a DM....🥴🥴 photoshop is scary. — Molly-Mae (@mollymaehague) May 20, 2021