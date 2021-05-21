John Kavanagh reacts to the news that Tyson Fury's undefeated brother Tommy Fury will fight a 0-14 fighter next

Conor McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh has given his thoughts on Tommy Fury’s next opponent having a 0-14 record.

Tommy is the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and has slowly but surely been building himself up as a pro boxer. Many believe he has the potential to go on and do some great things, but at just 5-0, there are still plenty of questions being raised as to what he can accomplish inside the squared circle.

The “rise” of Tommy Fury?

Tommy first shot to fame on UK reality TV show Love Island, and now, he’s beginning to get a rub off of being associated with Tyson Fury.

John Kavanagh, who has spent years in mixed martial arts and made a brief detour into boxing for McGregor’s fight against Floyd Mayweather, has questioned the news that Tommy Fury will be fighting 0-14 boxer Andy Bishop on June 5.

“5-0 v 0-14? Really?”

As we all know, it’s pretty uncommon for this to happen at an elite level in MMA, with the majority of competitors at the UFC or Bellator constantly fighting the best of the best.

The two sports are incredibly different, and that’s one reason why we tend to see this happening so much, but one element of this discussion could wind up proving to be even more interesting: Jake Paul.

Paul is currently 3-0 as a professional boxer with victories over a fellow YouTuber, a former NBA star, and an ex-UFC welterweight contender.

Now, the idea has been floated for Tommy Fury and Jake Paul to meet in the ring.

I’m BACK💣 05.06.21..... here in the UK. Ready to bring what I’ve learnt out in America to the table. I can’t wait🥊 @frankwarren_tv @btsport pic.twitter.com/R26m6ULXy7 — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) May 18, 2021

It probably isn’t going to go down anytime soon, with Paul likely needing a few bigger wins under his belt, but ironically enough, the same can be said for Tommy Fury.

It’s all well and good beating journeymen on the big stage, but until he’s able to test himself in a more meaningful way, many will continue to overlook him and his abilities.

John Kavanagh isn’t everyone’s cup of tea at the best of times, but he’s 100% right to question the validity of a fight like this.