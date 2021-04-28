"Tyson Fury is stalking me" - Drew McIntyre on potential match with Gypsy King

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been involved in an off-screen feud with two-time boxing world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for a while now. The two competitors have taken shots at each other on social media and during interviews, with McIntyre even going as far as to claim that Tyson Fury is "stalking" him.

Gypsy King is no stranger to being involved in a rivalry with a top WWE Superstar, as he battled and defeated former Universal Champion Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel. His feud with Drew McIntyre apparently began prior to WrestleMania 36 and was ignited following the Scottish Warrior's WWE Championship win at the Show of Shows. Tyson Fury went on to challenge Drew McIntyre to a fight, which the latter seemingly accepted.

During a recent interview with The Big Issue, Drew McIntyre revealed that he regularly gets messages from Fury on social media and wondered if he should respond to him.

“Tyson Fury is stalking me,” said Drew McIntyre. “It’s the most bizarre sentence. I’d wake up every day and I’ve got another message on social media from Tyson Fury. Maybe I should answer him.”

WWE executive Triple H stated in an interview that a fight between McIntyre and Fury would break box office records, and he urged the boxer to ring his cell.

Drew McIntyre on a potential fight with Tyson Fury

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre made history last year at WrestleMania by becoming the first-ever British WWE Champion in history. He went on to capture the title for a second time after defeating Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW before losing it to The Miz at WWE Fastlane.

During the interview, Drew McIntyre added that when he reclaims the WWE Championship, he'll return to the United Kingdom to celebrate. He said he'll go to Tyson Fury's house to set up a match between them.

“When I’m able to win back my WWE title we’ll fly back home, get an open top bus at the top of Scotland. I’m going to make my way down Scotland, [and have a] big celebration all the way down into England. Get to Fury’s house, set ourselves up a little match," said McIntyre.

“It’s going to happen. The thing is he has a genuine love for wrestling and he’s such an entertainer, he gets it. I know we could do some fun business together. Probably some kind of Battle of Britain would be the theme," added McIntyre.

I'm not one of the normal bums you pick to fight, I'm not some punching bag getting paid to turn up and lose. Nice timing by the way, even with a fractured jaw I'm pretty confident I could do 12 rounds with your pillow fists. Nice try, ‘King.’ - Your @WWE Champion https://t.co/iWjPEzKJaV — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 31, 2020

Drew McIntyre has the opportunity to recapture the WWE Championship when he collides with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman at WrestleMania Backlash.