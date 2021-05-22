Who is Tommy Fury's next opponent Andy Bishop and what is his professional boxing record?

Tommy Fury, the half-brother of 'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury, is expected to face fellow British boxer Andy Bishop at Telford International Center on June 5, 2021.

Ahead of Fury's sixth professional boxing outing, let's take a look at his forthcoming opponent's boxing record.

Andy Bishop is tagged by many as a journeyman fighter. The Lancashire resident does not bear any pro-boxing victories on his resume. Also, per BoxRec, Bishop has lost 14 bouts, 2 of which were technical knockout defeats against neophyte boxers Jamie Mitchell and Sam Horsfall.

Bishop is currently 38-years-old, 16 years older than his next opponent Tommy Fury. His most recent loss came against 26-year-old Jack Owens (3-0-1) in March last year.

Definitely a contender for fight of the night👏



Jack Owen 🆚 Andy Bishop



@jack09600 wins 40-37



🏟@YorkHallEvents

🥊@Goodwin_Boxing pic.twitter.com/LbUqAKazPQ — WHEN FISTS FLY 🥊 (@whenfistsfly) March 7, 2020

Critics have been condemning 'TNT' for fighting washed-up boxers to build a padded record of late. So far, the younger Fury has reportedly faced fighters who bear more losses than victories on their records.

Tommy Fury's pro-boxing record

Following in his brother's footsteps, Tommy Fury kicked off his boxing career in 2018. Latvian boxer Jevgenijs Andrejevs was the 22-year-old's opponent in the latter's debut pro-boxing fight. Following a four-round back-and-forth, Fury was awarded a decision victory over Andrejevs.

Tommy Fury makes winning start to his professional career



He beat Jevgenijs Andrejevs, condemning the Latvian to his 103rd defeat in 117 pro outings 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rxdZn4bmgt — PA Sport (@pasport) December 22, 2018

Three months later, Tommy took on Sussex native Callum Ide (0-30) at Leicester Arena on March 23, 2019. Fury ended the fight with a first-round KO victory over Ide. Following a stint on Love Island (a British reality TV show), Tommy re-entered the boxing ring in December 2019. He took on Poland's Przemyslaw Binienda (2-29) and finished the fight in the first round via TKO.

In his most recent outing, Tommy Fury faced Scott Williams (0-10), and the Manchester native, yet again, finished a below-par fighter in the first round. Check out the flush right hand KO below:

Tommy Fury delivers the big dirty knockout, as promised 🧨



A meaty right hand closes the show in spectacular fashion 👊 pic.twitter.com/azF2qsHsYX — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 27, 2021

Conor McGregor's coach takes a dig at Tommy Fury on Twitter

The announcement of Tommy Fury's upcoming boxing matchup with Andy Bishop drew a ton of criticism from the combat sports world. Straight Blast Gym head coach John Kavanagh joined Twitterati to point out that Fury, who holds a 5-0 record, was gearing up to trade blows with a 0-14 record holder.

Check out the MMA coach's Twitter post below:

To build perfect undefeated records, boxing promoters are known for feeding low-caliber fighters to up-and-coming prospects. For a fighter like Tommy Fury, who is always in the public eye, fighting low-grade fighters would only discredit his boxing career.

