"Bro is a millionaire," "Not his responsibility" - Fans divided over Alex Pereira's sister Aline still working for Amazon despite his UFC success

Alex Pereira’s sister recently revealed that, while building her career in combat sports, she continues to balance a part-time job to support herself. Aline Pereira is a skilled kickboxer currently signed with Karate Combat. She has also explored the world of professional MMA, where she posted a 1-2 record in the LFA promotion.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Pereira revealed that, in addition to her fight career, she works as an Amazon delivery driver to support her loved ones, working through the night so she can focus on her training during the day:

"I do deliveries for Amazon, and we do what we have to do. This routine is very tiresome because we still have to accommodate the training hours and the job, but it all works out in the end… It’s not easy. We do deliveries for four and a half hours."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Aline's remarks ignited a lively discussion among MMA fans. Some questioned why she still feels the need to work a part-time job, considering her brother's immense success as a UFC champion. Meanwhile, others argued that the 34-year-old Brazilian should be free to live her life on her own terms.

One fan wrote:

"This is wild, man. Alex can make more than her yearly salary just off one fight bonus. Why isn't he holding down his sister? Bro is a millionaire."

Another wrote:

"Not his responsibility."

Another commented:

"Because some cultures find it distasteful to mooch off their family... wild, right?

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments from @AOUREDOO on X.

Aline is set to compete in her second Karate Combat bout this Friday, facing Amanda Torres in a 130-pound catchweight matchup in Miami, Florida. She made her promotional debut in October 2024, where she delivered a dominant first-round knockout over Dee Begley.

Meanwhile, 'Poatan' is preparing for the fourth defense of his light heavyweight title as he faces off against Magomed Ankalaev in the headliner of UFC 313. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alex Pereira's sister shares insights on his coaching style

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Aline Pereira opened up about the mentorship she receives from her brother, Alex Pereira. Aline revealed that despite his hectic schedule, 'Poatan' always makes time to coach her and is a constant presence in her corner during her fights:

"He’s really picky [as a coach]. He’s on top of it. He checks my opponents. Goes over it. Gives me the hints. But having him around is the best thing."

Check out Aline Pereira's comments below (2:18):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.