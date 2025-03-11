"Bro needs to change his name back to Bobby" - Fans react after King Green promises to be back stronger after devastating KO loss at UFC 313

King Green could not return to winning ways at UFC 313 against surging lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy. The UFC veteran has vowed to make a strong comeback, which has drawn reactions from fans.

Ad

Green was knocked out by Ruffy in the first round with a quick spinning wheel kick. Earlier, he was forced to tap-out by Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304.

Despite suffering three defeats in his last four bouts, Green has no plans to retire. The 38-year-old still has some unfinished business and has plans to fight again.

In a lengthy message to his fans on Instagram, Green lauded Ruffy and also thanked fans for supporting him. He said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This is the game we play. There’s wins, there’s losses, that’s just how it goes, you know? Shout out to Ruffy, you did your thing brother. I’d like to see you have success in your future, obrigado, and shout out to everybody that rocked with me and came through this whole thing."

Ad

He added:

"I love all you guys, thank you so much for supporting me through all this bull****, we’re not done. I feel like I just need some more time to get myself back used to being in the cage. We’ll be back. I promise you that.”

Check out King Green's comments below (via @VerdictMMA on X):

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

MMA Fighting on Instagram shared Green’s message, with its caption reading as:

"King Green isn't "done" just yet"

Ad

The above post elicited a range of reactions from fans. A user wrote:

"Bro needs to change his name back to Bobby"

"What's King's record since he changed his name to King?"

"In the words of Tony Ferguson, "I'm back""

"Nahhh take some time off brother man"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @mmafighting on Instagram]

Mauricio Ruffy calls out Islam Makhachev after knocking out King Green

After knocking out King Green cold with a spinning wheel kick and earning a highlight finish at UFC 313, Mauricio Ruffy has solidified his position within the UFC lightweight division.

Ad

The 28-year-old Brazilian fighter boasts a pro MMA record of 12-1 and has 11 wins via KO/TKO.

During his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ruffy called out champion Islam Makhachev.

"Islam, I’m walking towards you, man. I'm on my path towards you."

Check out Mauricio Ruffy's comments below (20:32):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.