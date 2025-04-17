"Bro needs to be wrestling" - Fans react to latest footage of Alex Pereira sparring weeks after Magomed Ankalaev title loss

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was recently captured sparring weeks after losing his title to Magomed Ankalaev. Pereira and Ankalaev locked horns at UFC 313 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 'Poatan' had a five-fight winning streak heading into the fight but was beaten by the 32-year-old.
Weeks after the event, Pereira posted a sparring video on social media, showcasing his sharp striking skills.
Check out Alex Pereira sparring below:
Many fans took to the comments section of the post, shared by Championship Rounds on X. They wrote:
"Bro needs to be wrestling."
"He's always "lookin sharp" but after his fights he has all the excuses 'oh i had a broken hand, oh i was on antibiotics blah blah blah.'"
"Imagine Ank vs Alex headline UFC 317 because no one stepped up."
"Hmm I bet punching your opponent next time might work."
"He needs to keep his hands up, that’s how he was getting tagged by Ankalev."
Check out more fan reactions below:
Chael Sonnen touches on Alex Pereira's performance ahead of Magomed Ankalaev rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen touched on Alex Pereira's championship loss to Magomed Ankalaev. Although the UFC has not announced a date for a potential rematch, both contenders appear set for an immediate meeting.
In an interview with Submission Radio, Sonnen weighed in on the reported rematch. He issued a warning to the former champion, raising a question regarding his skill set going into the second contest. Despite acknowledging the good aspects of 'Poatan's performance at UFC 313, the 48-year-old had this to say:
"There’s nothing within that first fight, whether illness, injury, or a combination, that suggests a different result next time. That first fight was 4-1. It was really not overly competitive. There were some really well things done by Pereira, such as stopping takedowns."
He continued:
"Whatever it is that Pereira is supposed to have learned in that job experience, why would we not believe an equal amount would be learned by Ankalaev? He is the one that had his takedowns stuffed. He's the one that would have felt and know where the adjustments are to get the big guy off his feet."
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below(16:34):