"Bro has ptsd" - Dustin Poirier poking fun at own loss to Justin Gaethje by posting photo of blocking head kick has fans in splits

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje went to war in the main event of UFC 291 on July 29 in an epic rematch of their Fight of the Night at UFC on FOX 29 in 2018.

Their clash last month was to decide the new holder of the BMF title, which Gaethje won via second-round knockout. 'The Highlight' landed a perfectly placed head kick that sent Poirier crashing to the canvas.

'The Diamond' managed to get one arm up to block the kick, but Gaethje's foot connected with Poirier's head with enough force to knock him out.

Poirier recently poked fun at his knockout loss to Gaethje by posting a photo where he is seen mimicking blocking a head kick. 'The Diamond' took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Great rolls today!"

Fans found Dustin Poirier's post hilarious, with one even lightheartedly saying that 'The Diamond' is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following UFC 291:

"Bro has ptsd"

"iconic behavior"

"Why your hands like that man. I'm having nightmares of the fight again"

"What are you doing in this photo"

"Trying to block the head kick"

""Stay hydrated and protect your neck at all time" - pure championship mentality"

"He learns from his mistakes faster than anyone else.. #headkick block Diamond for a reason"

Dustin Poirier shares thoughts on Conor McGregor's battle with USADA

Conor McGregor was removed from the USADA testing pool after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

'The Notorious' appears close to a return to competition but will need to re-enter the USADA testing pool for at least six months before being cleared to fight, something he is yet to do.

McGregor appeared likely to face Michael Chandler this year after the pair were announced as the coaches for 'The Ultimate Fighter' 31, which aired from May 30 to August 15.

A loophole in USADA's policy has been discussed which could potentially see McGregor bypass the mandatory six months of testing. But according to Dustin Poirier, if the Irishman does not follow the correct protocol, it would make a mockery of USADA.

Poirier recently spoke to MMA News, where he said:

"For me, if they waive that, and allow [McGregor] to compete with no drug testing, it kind of makes a joke of the whole thing. Just remove it completely. There shouldn't be gray areas. It's white and black with USADA."

Watch the video below from 8:00: