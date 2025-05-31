"Bro still traumatized," "Zombie knew it was a joke" - Fans weigh in as Max Holloway sends message to Ilia Topuria supporter at seminar

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway recently conducted a seminar in South Korea alongside former opponent Chan Sung Jung, at the start of which he hilariously mocked an Ilia Topuria supporter.

Holloway suffered a third-round knockout defeat against Topuria in his last outing at UFC 308 last year; however, he appears to remain in good spirts since the loss. He has now decided to move up to the 155-pound division, and put the BMF belt on the line to face Dustin Poirier, for 'The Diamond's' retirement fight. This would mark a third bout between Holloway and Poirier in the UFC.

Before commencing the seminar, Hollway pointed out a fan who was wearing Topuria's custom red shorts, and jokingly urged him to get out.

"Thank you guys for coming out, it is going to be a fun seminar with you guys. First things first, this guy right here in the Topuria shorts has got to go."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below:

The post sparked fan reactions on the platform, with one fan commenting:

"That KO did more damage than we thought, bro still traumatized."

Fan's comment [Screenshot courtesy: @homeoffight on Instagram]

Another fan commented:

"Zombie knew it was a joke and this dude barely knows English."

Fan's comment [Screenshot courtesy: @homeoffight on Instagram]

Others commented:

"That's a Topuria Venum rash guard too 😂😂."

"Fighters with a sense of humor 🔥🔥😂."

"Bro gave Holloway flashbacks 😭, I don't blame him."

"Do people not realize he's joking?"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @homeoffight on Instagram]

Charles Oliveira picks Dustin Poirier to defeat Max Holloway at UFC 318

Former UFC lightweight champion Chalres Oliveira recently appeared in an interview with Full Violence, during which he said that he favors Dustin Poirier to defeat Max Holloway at UFC 318.

'Do Bronx,' speaking in his native Portuguese, called Poirier the sharpest boxer he’s ever faced and noted that Poirier will have the hometown advantage in Louisiana when he takes on 'Blessed' in July.

"Dustin Poirier is a guy that I have huge respect for. For me, out of all the guys I've fought, he's the one with the sharpest boxing. He fights more consciously, he has a very heavy hand. He knows how to play the game. He will fight at home practically, so I think that Poirier wins."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments about Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 below (19:13):

