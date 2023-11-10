"Bro stop attacking his family" - Alex Pereira picking Anthony Smith as his opponent in UFC 5 triggers hilarious reactions

It seems like the rivalry between Alex Pereira and Anthony Smith is far from over. Over the past few months, the two fighters have engaged in a war of words through the media, with Pereira labeling Smith as "washed up" in response to Smith's critique of his performance against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

In a recent episode of UFC Embedded, the former middleweight champion played the recently released UFC 5 game and deliberately chose Anthony Smith as his virtual opponent, leaving fans in stitches.

One fan humorously quipped:

"Bro stop attacking his family"

while another noted:

"A man who speaks without having to speak at all."

"Alex giving Anthony the izzy treatment. Gonna be low key stalking his ass."

Despite the ongoing banter, Pereira would be focused on his imminent showdown with Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 295.

Should Pereira secure the title, it will be intriguing to see if he calls out Anthony Smith, although the likelihood of such a matchup is slim, given the rankings. Nevertheless, if it piques the interest of the UFC and fans, a potential clash between the two fighters might become a reality.

Alex Pereira shares his thoughts on upcoming light heavyweight title fight

As the countdown to UFC 295 intensifies, Alex Pereira has shared his mindset ahead of the showdown. Earning a title shot in just his second outing in the division, Pereira is gearing up for what could mark his second championship win in the UFC.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, 'Poatan' shared his insights on the upcoming battle, exuding confidence about the much-anticipated clash:

"It's gonna be a fight, a real spectacle, because it's different styles. But it's a style everyone loves, and I'm super stoked to have booked this fight. I'm sure it's gonna be a blast, I don't think anyone will regret watching this fight.

"Getting more technical, talking about Jiri, he's a seasoned guy. Everyone knows, former champion, strong guy, his style can be a bit tricky to figure out but I've got loads of experience. I'm used to this kind of fighter. Especially a striker."

Check out Alex Pereira's video below