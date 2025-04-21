Ian Garry is encroaching closer toward his fight with Carlos Prates this weekend, and the promo video released by the Irishman has gotten the internet talking. The UFC is returning to action with UFC Kansas set to go down on April 26, with this consequential contest at welterweight between Garry and Prates headlining the Fight Night card.

Ad

'The Future' dropped a clip indicating that he was born to take on whoever and whenever. There was also a bit of editing magic used to generate multiple versions of himself, with the theme in the voiceover being that he's afraid of no one, not even himself.

The Dubliner captioned the post:

"Born To Fight"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Ian Garry's post below:

Ad

Trending

X users took to the comment section to offer up their thoughts on this clip, reshared by Championship Rounds.

A fan wrote:

"bro thinks he's the vibe"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another commented:

"Better be a good fight and not a hug fest then"

Others wrote:

"gonna be a sick fight"

"All that to get knocked out in the second round"

"He wants to be Conor so bad"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Ian Garry fires off at Carlos Prates, 'The Nightmare' responds

Ian Garry and Carlos Prates have been engaging in a bit of verbal warfare before their scheduled bout. Earlier this month, Garry began the trash talk by referring to Prates as a quitter and also saying that he would finish his looming opponent inside the distance.

Ad

The 27-year-old wasn't even the initially scheduled combatant for this card, as Garry is stepping up on short notice to fill in for Geoff Neal. This transpired after Prates' scheduled fight with Neal for UFC 314 fell out. It was not all that long before Prates responded to Garry's banter about him being a quitter and used his personal Instagram page to fire off.

"We're here training. While Ian Garry is talking s**t on the internet. You have a lot of free time. I'm here training. On the 26th I will fill him in with a punch in the mouth. Then he'll keep saying he didn't have time to train [while] he was on the internet talking s**t. A**hole."

Ad

Check out Carlos Prates's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.