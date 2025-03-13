"Bro thought he was him" - Fans react as Magomed Ankalaev's cornerman catches Alex Pereira's arrow during UFC 313 walkout

Magomed Ankalaev made his return to the octagon last weekend as he defeated Alex Pereira via. unanimous decision at UFC 313 to capture the light heavyweight title. His cornerman appeared to catch 'Poatan's arrow during his infamous walkout ahead of the bout.

Championship Rounds shared footage of the incident, captioning the post:

"Magomed Ankalaev’s cornerman caught Alex Pereira’s arrow during his walkout 🥶 🎥 @espnmma #UFC #MMA"

Check out the post from Championship Rounds below:

Fans shared their reaction to the clip. @SICKYDOESMMA joked about the cornerman:

"Bro thought he was him"

@Merdekalah123 claimed that Pereira's dark magic - which Jiri Prochazka accused him of - did not work against Ankalaev:

"Alex Pereira's dark magic doesn't work to Ankalaev because he's a moslem and now in ramadhan month. So 😁"

@matthew_maximo noted that the cornerman was Magdi Amachov, who was friends with Merab Dvalishvili and helped Umar Nurmagomedov prepare for their UFC 311 clash:

"That’s Magdi the guy who betrayed Merab for Umar but got humbled after Merab destroyed Umar"

@solemnharbinger called out Amachov for his actions at UFC 311:

"Ain't this the traitor Magdi? Lmao Umar used this ni**a to get some inside info on Merab and then he dumped him so now he sucked up to Ankalaev real nicely, he feels cozy there I'm sure. Rat's life ain't easy I guess"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Magomed Ankalaev's cornerman catching Alex Pereira's arrow

Alex Pereira believes he will rematch Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev was able to hand Alex Pereira the first loss of his light heavyweight career. 'Poatan' recently revealed that he believes he is in line for an immediate rematch, after previously defending the title three times in a six-month span.

Championship Rounds shared the comments from the former middleweight and light heavyweight champion, where he stated:

"Of course, it's not a result I was expecting. I was very confident for this fight. I was good for the fight, trained a lot. I don't want to give excuses. I know there will be the rematch, they're talking about it already. Everything I did, the way the fight was, a lot of people contested there, had their doubts. I still haven't watched the fight, I'll watch the fight. I will have my opinion, we're in there, it's hard to say what happens. But I'll watch it from the outside and have my opinion."

Check out Alex Pereira's on rematching Magomed Ankalaev below:

Pereira added that he will return to training and knows that he has to make adjustments. Ankalaev has also shared that negotiations for an immediate rematch are already underway. He has revealed that he hopes to defend his belt for the first time in Abu Dhabi.

