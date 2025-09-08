  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Bro will go to middleweight division" - Fans left shocked as picture of beefed up Dustin Poirier emerges

"Bro will go to middleweight division" - Fans left shocked as picture of beefed up Dustin Poirier emerges

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 08, 2025 03:48 GMT
Fans react to Dustin Poirier
Fans react to Dustin Poirier's new look. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Dustin Poirier may have retired from the UFC, but a recent photo of him looking noticeably bigger has stirred plenty of conversation online. The picture, which showed the former UFC lightweight contender looking bulked up, quickly had fans joking online.

Ad

Check out the X post below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several fans took to X to react to Poirier's new look. One fan wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Bro will go to middleweight division."

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"He said he was going into bodybuilding."
"Getting ready for Colby [Covington] fight?"
"Skipping leg day as always."
"He literally looks the same though just with a fresh pump."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Ad
Fans react to Dustin Poirier&#039;s new look. [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]
Fans react to Dustin Poirier's new look. [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

Poirier had walked away from mixed martial arts after his trilogy bout with Max Holloway at UFC 318 in July. At 36, he decided that prioritizing health and family was more important than chasing another title run.

Ad

While he claimed that there will be no boxing detours or gimmick fights, Poirier has left the door open to the chance of grappling matches if the right opportunity comes along. For now, he steps into a new role as an ESPN analyst.

Colby Covington reignites feud with Dustin Poirier after retirement

Colby Covington recently launched a fresh attack against Dustin Poirier. Poirier ended his career in July following his trilogy with Max Holloway, closing the book on a sixteen-year run in the UFC.

Ad

Covington used his YouTube Q&A to target his former American Top Team teammate. The welterweight contender has long sought a fight with Poirier. With Poirier now officially retired, Covington slammed his rival’s decision, stating:

“He’s been scared of my shadow for years, ever since we trained together at that old gym. The guy just knows what I bring to the table. He knows he can’t beat me. He can’t even get a lucky punch on me.”
Ad

He added:

"At least his friend Jorge tried. Dustin doesn’t even want to try. He’s gonna go into retirement knowing that I owned his soul and he didn’t defend his family’s honor or legacy. Dustin’s a little cuck, he’s Louisiana swamp trash, and he’s a pathetic little b*tch.”
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications