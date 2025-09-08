"Bro will go to middleweight division" - Fans left shocked as picture of beefed up Dustin Poirier emerges

Dustin Poirier may have retired from the UFC, but a recent photo of him looking noticeably bigger has stirred plenty of conversation online. The picture, which showed the former UFC lightweight contender looking bulked up, quickly had fans joking online.Check out the X post below:Several fans took to X to react to Poirier's new look. One fan wrote:&quot;Bro will go to middleweight division.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;He said he was going into bodybuilding.&quot;&quot;Getting ready for Colby [Covington] fight?&quot;&quot;Skipping leg day as always.&quot;&quot;He literally looks the same though just with a fresh pump.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Dustin Poirier's new look. [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]Poirier had walked away from mixed martial arts after his trilogy bout with Max Holloway at UFC 318 in July. At 36, he decided that prioritizing health and family was more important than chasing another title run.While he claimed that there will be no boxing detours or gimmick fights, Poirier has left the door open to the chance of grappling matches if the right opportunity comes along. For now, he steps into a new role as an ESPN analyst.Colby Covington reignites feud with Dustin Poirier after retirementColby Covington recently launched a fresh attack against Dustin Poirier. Poirier ended his career in July following his trilogy with Max Holloway, closing the book on a sixteen-year run in the UFC.Covington used his YouTube Q&amp;A to target his former American Top Team teammate. The welterweight contender has long sought a fight with Poirier. With Poirier now officially retired, Covington slammed his rival’s decision, stating:“He’s been scared of my shadow for years, ever since we trained together at that old gym. The guy just knows what I bring to the table. He knows he can’t beat me. He can’t even get a lucky punch on me.”He added:&quot;At least his friend Jorge tried. Dustin doesn’t even want to try. He’s gonna go into retirement knowing that I owned his soul and he didn’t defend his family’s honor or legacy. Dustin’s a little cuck, he’s Louisiana swamp trash, and he’s a pathetic little b*tch.”