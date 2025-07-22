"Start taking stem cells, steroids, peptides" - Fan reacts as Dustin Poirier shares honest post UFC 318 update

Dustin Poirier officially called time on his fighting career after dropping a decision loss to Max Holloway in their trilogy bout at UFC 318. He left his gloves in the center of the octagon and is ready to move forward to the next chapter of his journey.Just days after the fight, Poirier shared an update from the hospital saying his body was hurting and being checked. He took to X and wrote:&quot;Getting X-rays and my body checked out. I'm hurting.&quot;Check out the X post below:The post drew a wide range of reactions from fans, with one writing:&quot;Bro, start taking stem cells, steroids, peptides to get better. No more testing.&quot;Check out the reaction below:Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;At least it's the last one, then you can retire fat and happy like @dc_mma [Daniel Cormier].&quot;&quot;Looked like you took some good damage, but also dished some out for sure. Hell of a good fight for fans to watch. Fun ending to a great career.&quot;&quot;Absolute warrior. Love you, Dustin.&quot;&quot;Would imagine you would be @DustinPoirie. Another war put on by you, mate. Best of luck in your retirement, and hope all is well.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Dustin Poirier claiming he's in pain after UFC 318. [Screenshots courtesy: @DustinPoirier on X]In the lead-up to UFC 318, Poirier joked about the idea of trying steroids in retirement since he’d no longer be tested. He also floated the idea of live streaming it to potentially bring in some ad money.Aljamain Sterling claims Max Holloway held back from finishing Dustin Poirier at UFC 318Aljamain Sterling believes Max Holloway could have finished Dustin Poirier in the first round but chose not to. The BMF title fight at UFC 318 started fast as Holloway dropped Poirier in the opening two minutes and poured on the pressure.Despite the onslaught, Poirier managed to survive and fight through all five rounds. Sterling pointed to that early sequence as suspicious, suggesting Holloway eased up.Sterling took to X to react to a post that made the same observations and wrote:&quot;I thought I was the only one that felt that way about this sequence. Only Max can say, but it looked like he could’ve stepped on the gas a bit more if he wanted to during the gaps where he just seems to slow down on throwing strikes.&quot;Check out Aljamain Sterling's X post below: