Brock Lesnar called out by Khamzat Chimaev following the latter's win at UFC Vegas 11

At UFC Vegas 11, Khamzat Chimaev proved that he is more than ready to face elite-level competition in the UFC, as he put away the dangerous Gerald Meerschaert in 17 seconds in their Middleweight collision.

During the post-fight press conference, the Swedish fighter - who is undoubtedly confident about facing anyone and everyone - claimed that he would even step into the Octagon with Brock Lesnar.

While speaking to the MMA media, Khamzat Chimaev made it clear that he is ready to face veteran Demian Maia, who is next in line for a fight against the former, per reports. However, the Swedish fighter also added that he is ready to face anyone that the promotion offers him, including former UFC Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

"I'm ready for everybody. Like I said to Dana, if you give me Demian Maia, I'm ready for him. If you give me Brock Lesnar, I'm ready for him also."- Khamzat Chimaev claimed.

Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent after the expiration of his contract with the WWE. While there haven't been any suggestions on Lesnar's end regarding a potential return to the UFC, Dana White has claimed that he is more than willing to welcome back the former Heavyweight champion. To that end, the idea of a potential super-fight between Lesnar and Jon Jones has been floated too, in the aftermath of Jones' move to Heavyweight.

Khamzat Chimaev's time in the UFC so far and his future plans

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is expected to face Demian Maia, although UFC president Dana White hinted that Chimaev might fight once before squaring off against Maia.

Khamzat Chimaev has gotten the entire MMA world's attention with his spectacular performances in the Octagon. Currently on a three-fight win streak, Chimaev registered two quick wins for himself at the UFC Fight Island before making his triumphant debut in Las Vegas.

Given the fact that Khamzat Chimaev wants to keep himself active in the Octagon, he might find himself on a plane traveling to Fight Island again in a few days.