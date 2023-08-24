"Bronzed queen", "Most beautiful woman on planet earth" - Karolina Kowalkiewicz sunbathing in a black swimsuit has fans' jaws drop

UFC strawweight fighter Karolina Kowalkiewicz triumphed over Vanessa Demopoulos at the UFC Vegas 73 in May. The 37-year-old Polish fighter engaged in a 15-minute battle with Demopoulos, ultimately prevailing with a unanimous decision. Her winning streak now stands at three.

Expand Tweet

Kowalkiewicz's influence extends beyond the limits of the octagon, as evident from her significant Instagram followers numbering over 485,000.

Recently, Kowalkiewicz shared a captivating photograph on her Instagram account. The photo captures her in an enchanting pose, basking under the sun in a black swimsuit on the shores of Boca Raton, Florida.

Check out the photo below:

The image resonated with her fans, evoking a flood of affection and admiration in the comment section.

One fan wrote:

"Ah, these beautiful Polish women 🔥🔥❤️"

Another wrote:

"Bronzed queen 🔥❤️"

Check out some more reactions below:

"A pleasure Karolinka ❤️ take care 🔥"

"Adapted to Florida real quick!"

"Enjoy it , best ufc fighter ever 💪🏻"

"She just keeps getting more beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

"Most beautiful woman on planet earth 😍😘❤️"

Credits: Karolina Kowalkiewicz on Instagram

Karolina Kowalkiewicz believes Diana Belbita is an ideal opponent at UFC 294 or UFC 295

Karolina Kowalkiewicz is ready to embark on the path of rebuilding her career. After facing a tough stretch of five successive losses between 2018 and 2021, her professional journey encountered significant challenges.

The former UFC strawweight title contender expressed her desire to stage a comeback within the octagon before the year concludes. She indicated that UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi or UFC 295 in New York could fit into her plans. Furthermore, she also pinpointed a possible adversary for her anticipated return:

During an interview with MMA Junkie in July, Kowalkiewicz stated:

"I want to fight as soon as possible because I am ready. I am in training right now. I still don’t have a date or an opponent. I don’t know. Maybe Diana Belbita.”

Check out Kowalkiewicz's comments below (from 1:17):