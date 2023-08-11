Karolina Kowalkiewicz's multi-hue bikini top selfie "from below" has fans' pulses racing - "Motor boat action right there"

UFC strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz is coming off a win against Vanessa Demopoulos at a Fight Night event earlier in May. The 37-year-old Polish fought Demopoulos for 15 minutes before emerging victorious by unanimous decision, extending her win streak to three.

Kowalkiewicz recently uploaded a scintillating photo on her Instagram account. The image features her striking a pose in a colorful bikini:

"Apparently, in photos taken 'from below' everything seems larger. Do you agree with that? 😂🫣"

The Instagram post captivated her fans, generating an outpouring of love and admiration in the comments section.

"God bless Poland. God bless Karolina."

"Yes, defenitely sunglasses are too big."

"I’m just glad you decided to test the theory 😂👍🏼"

"GAWD DAMNNNNN."

"Glad you are taking time to rest up in between UFC fights."

"And that’s 2 of the many reasons I love you !!"

"We need to see if that’s true with the bottom…wink wink 😉 ."

"Motor boat action right there 😍😍"

Credits: Karolina Kowalkiewicz on Instagram

Karolina Kowalkiewicz sees Diana Belbita as a viable opponent at UFC 294 or UFC 295

Karolina Kowalkiewicz is prepared to progress in the journey of reconstructing her career. Following a challenging period of five consecutive losses spanning from 2018 to 2021, her professional trajectory encountered difficulties.

The former UFC strawweight title challenger shared her intention to make a comeback in the octagon before the end of the year. Kowalkiewicz pointed towards UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi or UFC 295 in New York as events that align with her schedule. She even identified a potential opponent for her return to action:

During an interview with MMA Junkie last month, Kowalkiewicz stated:

"I want to fight as soon as possible because I am ready. I am in training right now. I still don’t have a date or an opponent. I don’t know. Maybe Diana Belbita.”

Check out Kowalkiewicz's comments below (from 1:17):