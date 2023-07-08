"God bless Poland" - Karolina Kowalkiewicz's multi-hue bikini beach snap leaves fans mesmerized

UFC women's strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz posted a sizzling picture on her Instagram, receiving rave comments from the fans.

Check out her post below:

In the picture, the 37-year-old Polish MMA fighter can be seen posing in a multi-hued bikini, which left fans captivated.

A fan commented:

"God bless Poland"

Fan reacting to Kowalkiewicz's picture

Another user saw brighter career prospects for Kowalkiewicz outside of combat sports:

"She would literally become a millionaire with an OF page."

A fan comments on the career prospects of Kowalkiewicz

One fan was totally in awe of the Polish fighter's beauty:

"So gorgeous"

A user in awe of Kowalkiewicz's beauty

Check out more fan reactions to the post here:

Fan reactions

Karolina Kowalkiewicz is fourth on the UFC's all-time list of significant strikers at 115 pounds, behind Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Angela Hill, and Tecia Torres. Kowalkiewicz is a former UFC strawweight title challenger, who fought Jedrzejczyk in 2016 at UFC 205 for the gold. She lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Kowalkiewicz holds an overall MMA record of 15-7 and is 8-7 in the UFC.

When Karolina Kowalkiewicz showed grace and forgave her opponent for missing weight

UFC fighters are known for tearing into their opponents for missing weight. Karolina Kowalkiewicz broke from tradition and forgave her opponent, Vanessa Demopoulos, for botching her weight at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill. 'Lil Monster' weighed in at 1.5 pounds over the strawweight limit.

While making her opinions public about the issue, Kowalkiewicz cited the doctors who had advised Demopoulos against further cutting weight. She told reporters post-fight:

“Sometimes it happens... I don’t know why she didn’t make weight. But if the doctors said she cannot cut weight anymore, OK. The health is the most important. So OK, for me it is not a problem.” h/t MMA Junkie

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2023/05/ufc-fi… Karolina Kowalkiewicz doesn't resent Vanessa Demopoulos for UFC Fight Night 224 weight miss #UFCVegas73 Karolina Kowalkiewicz doesn't resent Vanessa Demopoulos for UFC Fight Night 224 weight miss #UFCVegas73 mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2023/05/ufc-fi…

Karolina Kowalkiewicz beat 'Lil Monster' via unanimous decision in a catchweight bout for her third win in a row. Meanwhile, Demopoulos had to pay 20 percent of her purse as fine for missing weight.

