"Bros doing his best Ryan Garcia" - Fans react to Joaquin Buckley acting like he is drained on his way to the weigh-in scale

Joaquin Buckley has captivated the MMA world with his pre-fight antics at the weigh-ins. The welterweight knockout artist stumbled onto the stage, pretending to be on unsteady legs throughout the entire ordeal. Despite his sunken cheeks, he appeared to have his wits about him.

It became clear that Buckley was takin part in a bit, often exaggerating his movements before weighing in without incident. A clip of the weigh-in was shared on Instagram by the Mac Life, drawing a flock of fans to the comment section, dividing opinions, with some uncertain on whether it was a joke or not.

Some fans correctly recognized that Buckley, who has always been one to engage in attention-grabbing antics, was merely joking.

"This guy has some brilliant self marketing skills"

Others, however, expressed concern for Buckley, mistaking the bit for something real.

"He looks terrifyingly drained. Tryna play it off like he's goofing around but he's feeling it"

One fan jokingly compared him to Ryan Garcia, who missed weight for his boxing match with Devin Haney.

"Bros doing his best Ryan Garcia"

Another fan openly wondered why others couldn't see that it was a bit.

"People actually believe he was serious?"

Buckley is known for entertaining the fans, having first emerged into the limelight with an all-time great knockout of Impa Kasanganay. He has also been somewhat controversial due to his unsuccessful campaign to score a fight with the streaking Jack Della Maddalena, taking aim at the latter's wife.

Joaquin Buckley previously fought at middleweight

If some fans are concerned with Joaquin Buckley's ability to make weight safely for his welterweight bout with Nursulton Ruziboev, it is likely due to his history fighting at middleweight. In fact, Buckley's return to welterweight took place just three fights ago, which saw him TKO André Fialho.

His previous middleweight run ended with a whimper, as he found himself on the wrong end of a three-fight losing streak, with a second-round knockout loss to Chris Curtis sending him back down to welterweight. Since then, 'New Mansa' has rebounded with a three-fight win streak.