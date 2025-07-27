  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Brother go 2-3 years in Dagestan" - Fans react as Bo Nickal congratulates Reinier de Ridder for UFC Abu Dhabi win

"Brother go 2-3 years in Dagestan" - Fans react as Bo Nickal congratulates Reinier de Ridder for UFC Abu Dhabi win

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Jul 27, 2025 06:21 GMT
Reinier de Ridder (left) received words of encouragement from Bo Nickal (right) after his recent win. [Images courtesy: @ufc and @bonickal1 on Instagram]
Reinier de Ridder (left) received words of encouragement from Bo Nickal (right) after his recent win. [Images courtesy: @ufc and @bonickal1 on Instagram]

Fans reacted as Bo Nickal congratulated Reinier de Ridder for his victory at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Ad

In the headlining bout of the event, de Ridder faced former champion Robert Whittaker in a five-round middleweight contest. Whittaker seemed to be doing well in the striking and scored the only knockdown of the fight. However, de Ridder utilized his grappling and kickboxing effectively, earning a split-decision win after a hard-fought battle.

Nickal, a middleweight prospect and de Ridder's former opponent, took to X and penned a message for the Dutch fighter:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Congrats to RDR, that was a great fight. Title shot next. I have a long long way to go but I will keep improving, getting better and maybe we rematch someday."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Nickal's reaction to de Ridder's victory captured significant attention, especially since de Ridder recently handed Nickal his first professional MMA defeat. The loss followed Nickal's underwhelming unanimous decision win over veteran fighter Paul Craig.

Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on Nickal's post. Many appreciated the display of class and sportsmanship, while some criticized Nickal for his recent performances.

One fan commented:

"Brother go 2-3 years in Dagestan."
Ad
Ad

Another fan suggested that losing to de Ridder might ultimately benefit Nickal's career:

"In retrospect it'll be the best thing that happened to you."
Ad

Another fan pointed out that Nickal could have headlined UFC Abu Dhabi and furthered his quest for the title shot had he defeated de Ridder:

"Could’ve been you, bro."

De Ridder's victory over Whittaker extended his UFC win streak to four, with three of those wins coming by finish. 'The Reaper' was the No.5-ranked middleweight contender heading into their fight, and de Ridder is expected to move into the top five of the division when the rankings are updated.

About the author
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications