Bruce Buffer playfully tells a fan that Puncher's Chance is a better whiskey than Conor McGregor's Proper 12

Bruce Buffer is known for engaging in a bit of fun on social media. Conor McGregor was recently dragged into Buffer's line of fire. And not one to miss an opportunity to hype his associates, Bruce Buffer juiced the opportunity for all that it was worth.

A disgruntled fan recently took to Twitter in a bid to voice his disdain for Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve whiskey. What's more, he called upon the 'Voice of Mixed Martial Arts,' hoping that Puncher's Choice offered consumers a better product. Buffer took to Twitter to respond to the fan, reassuring him of the quality of the product they offered.

"Trust me Punchers Chance is the true award winning nectar of the Bourbon God ‘s. Cheers," wrote Buffer on Twitter.

Trust me Punchers Chance is the true award winning nectar of the Bourbon God ‘s 🙏 Cheers 🗣🎙🥃 https://t.co/yV1nOVn5MG — Bruce Buffer (@brucebuffer) August 27, 2021

Talking up Puncher's Chance, Bruce Buffer was previously quoted describing the product as:

“A puncher’s chance means that anyone has the potential to succeed, whatever the odds, if he or she works for it. Being the underdog is often the greatest strength. Puncher’s Chance is the bourbon for everyone who believes and lives that credo.”

Should Conor McGregor rethink the Proper No. Twelve strategy?

In the hunt for business opportunities, Conor McGregor found himself on the shores of the beverage business. And one would expect the Irishman to enjoy instant success in the field, as he has in every other venture he's undertaken.

However, if the reviews are to be believed, Proper No. Twelve certainly leaves something to be desired. The branding of the product itself is rather underwhelming. From a man as gregarious as Conor McGregor, one would expect fireworks or a splash of life, to say the least. However, Proper No. Twelve fails to live up to expectations.

With nothing to set the product apart from its competitors, Proper No. Twelve lacks McGregor's golden touch. For a consumer who is unaware of the intricacies of the MMA circuit, Proper No. Twelve would fail to stand out as the branding of the product has failed to capture the Irishman's notorious star power.

The Dubliner's injury is perhaps a blessing in disguise as he has been offered time to put some elbow grease into his business ventures.

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh