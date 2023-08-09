Bruce Buffer quizzes Michael Chandler about Conor McGregor's loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in front of 'Notorious'

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler coached opposing teams in season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF).

In the latest episode, McGregor and Chandler took on each other in the coldest Coaches Challenge in TUF history. The challenge involved the two fighters sitting inside cold water-filled tubs and answering trivia questions related to the UFC.

The segment was hosted by UFC's veteran octagon announcer Bruce Buffer. One of the questions asked to Michael Chandler was about McGregor's loss to his arch-nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Buffer asked Chandler about the round of submission in UFC 229's main event, prompting McGregor to sneer and mask his emotions with an indifferent laugh.

“Michael, next question? Which round did Conor McGregor submit to Khabib at UFC 229? A. Round 4, B. Round 1, C. Round 5. [A. Round 4] That is correct, that is correct.”

Chandler answered correctly stating that it was Round 4. McGregor tapped out to a neck crank submission to Nurmagomedov after being dominated for the previous three rounds and taking a brutal beatdown at the hands of the Dagestani.

Dana White confirms Conor McGregor will be facing Michael Chandler for his next fight

Besides being opposing coaches on TUF 31, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are also slated to take on each other after the show finishes airing.

McGregor has not fought since his two consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021, both via TKO. He injured himself in the second fight and has since been out of action in an attempt to recover.

However, McGregor's much awaited return to the octagon has been delayed due to his ongoing controversy with the United States Anti-Doping Agency. 'The Notorious' is yet to re-enter the testing pool after his exit during his hiatus and there are doubts over his clearance before the end of the year.

Conor McGregor has also hinted at not facing Michael Chandler and perhaps taking on a different opponent.

However, UFC president Dana White has quelled the concerns and confirmed during a recent press conference that Michael Chandler will be the Irishman's opponent:

“I talked to Conor, it was either yesterday or the day before. And yeah, he’s ready to fight. You know, I said, just listen, get in shape, let’s figure this out. [So definitely Chandler?] Yeah, yeah, he’s fighting Chandler. Conor likes to f**k with everybody, especially his opponent or possible opponent.”

