"Bruh you just ruined my breakfast" - Sean O'Malley poses nude with UFC title, Merab Dvalishvili and fans react

It is safe to say that Sean O'Malley is still basking in his recent success. The 28-year-old defeated Aljamain Sterling via second-round TKO at UFC 292, capturing the 135-pound strap. It marked his finest-ever performance, so his celebrations have continued since then.

'Sugar' recently took to Instagram, where he posted a nude picture of himself posing with the bantamweight title. The belt was worn around his waist, covering his private area. Naturally, his post drew countless reactions.

However, it was not just fans who reacted to O'Malley's picture. Even fellow fighters like top contender Merab Dvalishvili, with whom 'Sugar' has something of a minor feud, chimed in with their thoughts.

One fan posted a slightly altered quote that Conor McGregor uttered after defeating Eddie Alvarez to become the first-ever UFC double champion:

"THE CHAMP DOES WHATEVER THE FOOK HE WANTS!!!"

However, not every comment was complimentary, as one fan expressed their disgust with the post:

"Bruh you just ruined my breakfast"

Dvalishvili echoed a similar sentiment:

"Why, bro why?"

Meanwhile, another fan characterized Sean O'Malley's win as a fluke and stated that he needs to grant Aljamain Sterling an immediate rematch and win for a second time to validate his newfound status as champion:

"Lucky punch. Immediate rematch needed to validate"

Will Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor fight on the same card?

After becoming champion, Sean O'Malley has already singled out Marlon Vera as the opponent he wants to face in his first title defense. The two men have a well-known feud due to 'Chito' being the only one to ever defeat 'Sugar' in MMA. However, O'Malley does not accept the loss and intends to avenge it.

O'Malley expressed his desire to be part of the co-main event of a December pay-per-view headlined by Conor McGregor, which the Irishman seemed keen on. Unfortunately for 'Sugar', recent developments seem to indicate that McGregor will not receive the USADA exemption he will need to be eligible for a fight this year.