"Bruh no way she’s with Andrew Tate" - Fans react to Mackenzie Dern's Valentine's Day post confirming relationship with fellow MMA fighter

Fans recently reacted to Mackenzie Dern's social media post wherein she confirmed her relationship with MMA fighter Antonio Trocoli.

The UFC strawweight contender is one of the promotion's most exciting grapplers. On Valentine's Day, the American-Brazilian shared a photo of herself with her boyfriend.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''The light would shine on us another day boys (we never had a chance )''

Another fan wrote:

''That’s why she sucks bruh, all the good women fighters are gay''

One fan even claimed that Dern's partner looks like Andrew Tate, writing:

''Bruh no way she’s with Andrew Tate''

Dern will return to the octagon this Saturday when she faces Amanda Lemos at UFC 298 on relatively short notice. She stepped in as a replacement for Tatiana Suarez, who was forced to withdraw from the event due to an injury, and will look to redeem herself after her defeat to Jessica Andrade at UFC 295 in November last year.

Lemos is also coming off a loss, with her last outing being her failed title bid against current strawweight champion Zhang Weili at UFC 292 last August.

The ugly divorce between Mackenzie Dern and Wesley Santos

Wesley Santos responded to Mackenzie Dern's claims of abuse, strongly denying them in a statement and expressing his disapproval of Dern's decision to talk about their divorce in public. He stated that his former partner's statements are "false and defamatory."

Numerous allegations from both parties were made public during the divorce process, including ones about financial irregularities, emotional and physical abuse, and custody conflicts. Dern accused Santos of mistreating her two pets and restricting her access to her Brazilian bank account. She also alleged misuse of her credit card and a forged lease renewal for a shared apartment.

Santos, on the other hand, claimed that Dern physically assaulted him and provided photographic evidence of a bloodied nose she allegedly caused during an encounter in a restaurant parking lot. He also accused Dern of mistreating their daughter, which she denied.

The court granted them joint custody of their daughter, Moa, with Dern serving as the primary earner. As a result, the court ordered Dern to pay Santos $10,000 in alimony plus an additional monthly allowance of $4,006 for spousal and child support.

