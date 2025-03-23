Bryce Mitchell backs Sean Brady as future contender, blames lone Belal Muhammad loss on Staph infection: "I think he can beat anybody!"

Sean Brady dominated Leon Edwards at UFC London and defeated him by a fourth-round submission. Post his win, Bryce Mitchell backed him as a suitable contender in the division while blaming the lone loss of his career against Belal Muhammad on a staph infection.

Edwards lost the welterweight title to Muhammad at UFC 304. He returned to the octagon and squared off against Brady at UFC London in a losing cause. Brady consolidated his position in the division as a formidable contender with his dominant victory.

Mitchell put his weight behind Brady and backed him as a top contender in the welterweight division.

"Sean Brady is amazing. The one fight he lost he had staph. I think he can beat anybody! My wife is from PA so im automatically team Brady."

Bryce Mitchell's post

Bryce Mitchell accuses Jean Silva of casting a spell on him ahead of their UFC 314 clash

Bryce Mitchell is scheduled to return to the octagon at UFC 314 to take on Jean Silva. He is coming off an impressive third-round KO victory over Kron Gracie at UFC 310.

As he prepares to take on Jean Silva in his upcoming fight, things between the duo have already heated up. They had a charged press conference amid a bitter verbal exchange ahead of their scheduled showdown.

'Thug Nasty' has accused Silva of harboring demons and "casting a spell" on him at the press conference. While resolving to overcome this predicament, Mitchell posted a video statement on Instagram and said:

"Good morning y’all. I need all my Christian warriors to pray for me. Every single night since the day before the press conference, I’ve had demonic dreams, legions of demons are attacking me every single time I sleep and not one time have I seen any peaceful sleep since that day. These demons surround me, try to fight me and provoke me to anger, and then the dream will switch and they’ll send beautiful women and they’re trying to get me to lust, to cheat on my life."

He continued:

"Satan is using two of my weaknesses to try to expose the evil in my own heart, which is anger and lust. However, where I’m weak, the lord is strong. So please pray for me…he started barking like a dog and chanting ‘F*ck you’…the man’s demons will be cast out of my presence."

Bryce Mitchell's statement

