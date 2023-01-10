Bryce Mitchell and Sean O'Malley have not hidden the fact that they do not get along. The two fighters recently exchanged words after Mitchell explained that he fought at UFC 282 despite having the flu due to being short on funds and the inability to receive another fight for several months.

O'Malley responded to the tweet, stating:

"Damn B hit me up I could spot you 20$ next time"

Mitchell responded to O'Malley with two tweets, adding:

"@SugaSeanMMA keep ur 20 bucks. if u need sum acres holler at me. or a haircut. i can hook u up with both"

"@SugaSeanMMA ur makin it real personal. talkin bout my family n money. will u take the fite tho? no one likes a dude whos all talk"

O'Malley is yet to respond to Mitchell's call out. However, the No.1-ranked bantamweight is likely in line to receive a title opportunity in his next bout. It is unclear if he will delay that opportunity to move up a weight class and face the No.11-ranked featherweight. Mitchell is coming off the first loss of his mixed martial arts career at UFC 282.

Check out the back-and-forth between Sean O'Malley and Bryce Mitchell below:

Sean O'Malley and Bryce Mitchell traded words following UFC 280

Following Sean O'Malley's UFC 280 victory over Petr Yan, he took the opportunity to call out those who had given him no chance. Bryce Mitchell was among the fighters that O'Malley called out as he took to Instagram to play an audio clip of Mitchell claiming he did not deserve the fight. Upon the conclusion of the audio, O'Malley stated:

"Your dad f**ked his sister to make you."

The No.11-ranked featherweight responded in an exclusive interview with SportsKeeda MMA, stating:

“He called me inbred... I’m gonna deal with that when I see him. He’s gonna have to move up, I’m sure. He needs to. He’s 6-foot something tall... He needs to move up a weight class, and I do believe we’re gonna clash... He's gonna lose. He can pick how he wants to, but he’s gonna lose.”

It is clear that Sean O'Malley and Mitchell are not fans of one another. However, it is unclear if the two fighters' paths will cross in the octagon.

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

Watch Bryce Mitchell's response to being called an inbred below (starting at the 14:40 mark):

