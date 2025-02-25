Bryce Mitchell pulling out of upcoming grappling match sees him receive a one-word callout from UFC Seattle fighter

Bryce Mitchell recently announced on Instagram that he will not be participating in grappling competitions anytime soon, in order to stay prepared for potential UFC opportunities. He was supposed to compete at a Karate Combat event but decided to step back from the match, saying he wouldn't make the mistake of taking a grappling match and then pull out only to reschedule the fight later.

Ad

This comes at a critical period for him, as there has been some movement in the division. Mitchell has to be on standby for any fights that could suddenly manifest. He apologized to fans who looked forward to seeing him compete but promised that something bigger was coming.

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments in the video below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Following his dominant victory at UFC Seattle Fight Night, Jean Silva wasted no time calling out Mitchell. Silva, who is now 4-0 in the UFC with all wins coming by knockout, made it clear that he wants to be the one standing across from Mitchell inside the octagon.

Shortly after Mitchell announced his withdrawal from the Karate Combat grappling match on Instagram, Silva jumped into the comments section with a simple yet direct message:

Ad

Check out Jean Silva's comment below on Bryce Mitchell's Instagram post below:

Screenshot Jean Silva's comment on Bryce Mitchell's post [Screenshot courtesy: @thugnasty_ufc on Instagram]

Jean Silva dominates and sets sights on Bryce Mitchell for next challenge

Jean Silva is looking at the prospect of facing Bryce Mitchell as both a challenge and an opportunity. Silva admires and respects Mitchell's toughness; even Ilia Topuria, amongst the best in the division, could only stop Mitchell in the last round. According to Silva, a victory over someone like Mitchell might represent a viable option for his contract renewal, demonstrating that Silva is worthy against a top contender who has already stood up against the elites.”

Ad

Besides the competition, Silva has personal motives to call out Mitchell, in his opinion. He believes that there should be certain things in the public eye that cannot easily be dismissed. Specifics were not gone into detail, but it was clear that his challenge was about far more than just rankings or contracts. There are just some things that won't pass, Silva said when asked:

"Well, I think—actually, I’m sure—that a fight with Bryce Mitchell could possibly get me a contract renewal. Bryce presents good risks. Whether we like it or not, he fought Topuria, and Topuria only won by submission in the last round, so he has a good level.. And man, I think there are things that just can’t be tolerated, especially when you speak openly as a public figure..And as for everything else, I think there are certain things that just can't be tolerated—especially when you’re a public figure and you say them out loud."

Ad

Check out Jean Silva's comments in the video below (4:02):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.