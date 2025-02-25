"He’s gonna be destroyed by Jean Silva" - Fans react as Bryce Mitchell pulls out of upcoming grappling match to focus on UFC fight

Bryce Mitchell last entered the octagon in December as he defeated Kron Gracie via third-round knockout at UFC 310. The No.13-ranked featherweight appeared set to face Israeli prospect Ilay Barzilay in a grappling event at Karate Combat 53 this weekend, however, he recently announced that he has pulled out of the bout to focus on his next UFC fight.

In a clip shared by MMA Orbit, 'Thug Nasty' stated:

"I want to let y'all know I'm pulling out of my grappling match on Friday. This is my first time announcing it. Karate Combat don't even know yet so I'm literally announcing it myself before I tell anybody. I don't want my words to get twisted and I don't quite trust them with my words so yeah, I'm pulling out of the match and reason being is - the great news is I've got a big matchup coming up, big fight coming up."

Mitchell continued:

"I don't know the exact details on the fight, but I'm just telling y'all something is coming up and please be patient with me, okay? I'm being patient, too. I want to fight, too. And I can't wait for this next fight and I'm prioritizing the fight over a grappling match. It's not worth it for me knowing I got a fight coming up now to do a grappling match on Friday."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments on pulling out of his grappling match below:

Fans shared their reaction to Mitchell pulling out of the bout. One claimed that he will get beat by Jean Silva, who called him out after UFC Fight Night 252:

"He’s gonna destroyed by Jean Silva"

Another fan joked that he did not want to risk losing to an Israeli:

"Bro didn’t wanna risk getting subbed by an Israeli"

Others commented:

"Lmaooooo bro ran like a chicken."

"Dude nobody can "twist your words" and have it sound any more ignorant than the original.. not even possible"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Bryce Mitchell responds to Jean Silva's callout

Jean Silva picked up his fourth consecutive finish since making his UFC debut last January last weekend as he defeated Melsik Baghdasaryan via first-round TKO. He used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to call out Bryce Mitchell, drawing a response from the No.13-ranked featherweight, who tweeted:

"Theres only one LORD. and it aint u fool u needa country a** whoopin. it will humble u just rite"

Check out the tweet from Bryce Mitchell below:

Silva jumped in the comments to claim he will beat Mitchell until the latter realizes the Earth is round. 'Thug Nasty' has found himself in controversy as of late after labeling Ad*lf H*tler as a good guy.

