The only explanation for some of these laws is Satan - Bryce Mitchell questions American legislature in light of new California bill 

UFC rising star Bryce Mitchell expressed his dismay over some of the bills being passed in the United States of America.

The 27-year-old Arkansas native posted a video on social media, declaring that some of the new developments in the country are the work of the devil himself. Taking to Instagram, 'Thug Nasty' said:

"The only explanation for some of these laws and some of these things we're going through is Satan. And if you trust in God, you won't have to worry about Satan. You already know the end of that story. I just pray everybody, if you're going through something or if you have problems, just pray about it because that sure helps me."

Catch Bryce Mitchell's post below:

Mitchell didn't elaborate on which laws he was referring to. However, it's safe to assume that California's recently-passed Senate Bill 107 was the object of Mitchell's distress.

SB 107 would allow courts in California to take custody of minors who wish to come to the state for gender transition surgeries and cross-sex hormones, even if these actions go against the wishes of their parents.

The bill, also known as the Trans State of Refuge Bill, was passed on August 31 and now awaits Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature to become a law.

Mitchell, of course, is a devout Christian and a proud conservative. He openly talked about his beliefs during his interviews and has been very outspoken on several national issues.

"Get your kids out of that evil state" - UFC veteran shares Bryce Mitchell's sentiments

Unlike Bryce Mitchell, former UFC lightweight superstar Diego Sanchez openly blasted SB 107 in a lengthy social media post. The 40-year-old recently took to Instagram to write:

"It’s gonna be underwater anyway get your kids out of that evil state... Hopefully, more people will understand why I am speaking up about this demonic agenda that is now putting their agenda right in front of everyone’s face, and still many people are still just saying 'it's a show, relax'."

Check out Diego Sanchez's post below:

According to the former UFC brawler, the bill is part of an elaborate scheme to keep people "far away from God." He also added that the scheme was enacted by The Illuminati -- a secretive group comprised of influential members.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew