  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Bryce Mitchell questions Ilia Topuria’s faith, demands to settle debate on flat vs. round earth

Bryce Mitchell questions Ilia Topuria’s faith, demands to settle debate on flat vs. round earth

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 06, 2025 17:53 GMT
Bryce Mitchell (left) calls out Ilia Topuria (right) for a debate. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Bryce Mitchell (left) calls out Ilia Topuria (right) for a debate. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Bryce Mitchell recently responded to Ilia Topuria, who made fun of his theory that the Earth is flat rather than round. Mitchell challenged Topuria to settle their disagreement through a debate on the topic.

Ad

'Thug Nasty' is coming off a victory over Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi. Since that win, he has been seemingly active on social media, discussing various subjects.

In a recent Instagram video, Mitchell addressed a statement made by his former rival, Topuria, and shared his thoughts on it:

"The champion Ilia Topuria basically calls me a fool for believing that the Earth is flat. When God says that the Earth is flat, and he made the Earth flat, so, Ilia, remember you're not arguing me about flat Earth... you're arguing with God..."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"Even though you say you're a Christian, you believe the indoctrination you were taught in school over the word of God. Tell me why, tell me why you don't in the firmament, Ilia?... Since you've been reading so much of your bible, I'd like to have a debate with you about the shape of the earth."
Ad

Check out Bryce Mitchell's post below:

Ad

When Bryce Mitchell talked about his defeat to Ilia Topuria

Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria faced off as undefeated fighters at UFC 282 in December 2022. The bout saw Mitchell lose to Topuria via submission in the second round.

In an interview after the fight with Fanatics View, 'Thug Nasty' reflected on his first career defeat, saying:

"I was really mad, so I didn't really wanna do it again, but then I started thinking how that one really doesn't even count. I understand that it counts on my record, but when I look back at it, I just can't really count that as a win or a loss. It doesn't even count as me going in there. I didn't rehydrate properly... I was cutting weight on medication they say you have to eat with... I didn't even go into the f**king fight being me." [9:31 of the interview]
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications