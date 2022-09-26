"I really enjoyed watching that" - Bryce Mitchell reveals his greatest UFC moment for "cheater" T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw. is not short on enemies inside the UFC roster, and another has emerged after Bryce Mitchell openly criticized the bantamweight, insisting that the "cheater" should be "criminally charged."

'Thug Nasty' is one of the most exciting prospects in the sport at the moment and has a chance to prove that on November 5 when he collides with fellow undefeated featherweight Movsar Evloev. At 15-0, the 27-year-old is a master in the grappling department and has also recently showcased the strides he's made in the striking game.

In response to the UFC asking fans on Twitter what their favorite T.J. Dillashaw finish is, Bryce Mitchell recalled the time the former bantamweight champion was knocked out by John Dodson in The Ultimate Fighter 14 finale 11 years ago.

"When he got finished by [John] Dodson. I really enjoyed watching that. Cheater. He oughtta be criminally charged."

Bryce Mitchell isn't the only one who continues to bring up the 36-year-old's failed drug test, with Cody Garbrandt, Henry Cejudo, and Aljamain Sterling, among others, all using his shortcomings as ammunition when referring to the bantamweight.

Despite constantly being reminded of his USADA suspension, T.J. Dillashaw has put that behind him and now has the opportunity to recapture the 135-pound title when he locks horns with 'Funk Master' at UFC 280 next month.

How did T.J. Dillashaw cheat?

T.J. Dillashaw was out to make history by being the first-ever UFC athlete to drop down in weight and capture gold in a second division. However, that didn't happen as he was dispatched early in the first round against Henry Cejudo.

Following their bout, the 21-fight veteran was flagged by USADA and suspended for taking EPO, a performance-enhancing drug for athletes and racehorses, forcing him to relinquish his bantamweight title and take a two-year hiatus from the sport.

Although this was the first time he was caught by the anti-drug agency, it was stated years prior by former teammate-turned-enemy Cody Garbrandt that Dillashaw had been using illegal substances for a lengthy amount of time.

'No Love' claimed that his division rival had been attempting to get more Team Alpha Male fighters to partake in the usage of EPO, which was reportedly rejected by the 31-year-old and fellow gym members.

After serving his two-year suspension, T.J. came back and put on a fight-of-the-year contender matchup against Cory Sandhagen, subsequently earning him a shot at the title he never officially lost.

