Bryce Mitchell shares major update on future of ArkanSanity Podcast after recent controversy while dissing "demon" Elon Musk

Bryce Mitchell recently shared an important announcement about the future of his newly launched podcast following an intense backlash last month. 'Thug Nasty' has developed a reputation for igniting debates with his outspoken beliefs, delving into topics such as advocating the flat Earth theory, along with a range of other equally startling opinions.

However, in January, Mitchell took controversy to an unprecedented level during the debut episode of his ArkanSanity Podcast when he outrageously described Adolf H*tler as a benevolent leader with righteous motives.

After that episode, the outspoken featherweight fighter faced overwhelming criticism from nearly everyone in the MMA community, including UFC CEO Dana White. The fallout fueled widespread speculation about the future of his podcast.

Mitchell recently took to Instagram to announce that he will continue with the ArkanSanity Podcast, confirming that new episodes will be released weekly despite the uproar from viewers. The 30-year-old Arkansas native also lashed out at X CEO Elon Musk for removing the first episode from the platform:

"Hey, I want you all to know that episode two of ArkanSanity is coming. I do not care what anybody except God thinks about me, and I'm not letting a little bit of criticism stop me. In fact, I think that was a crazy amount of feedback for a first episode on a podcast, so I'm definitely not gonna stop."

Mitchell added:

"Once I get ArkanSanity up and going, it's gonna be a regular thing—every once a week. If you're too sensitive for the show, then don't watch it. Apparently, Elon Musk is, 'cause he took my episode off X. He ain't for free speech—he's a demon."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below:

Chael Sonnen expects heavy repercussions against Bryce Mitchell for H*tler comments

Although the UFC chose not to take formal action against Bryce Mitchell for his Adolf H*tler-sympathizing remarks, Chael Sonnen believes that 'Thug Nasty' will inevitably face significant repercussions in the long run.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Sonnen predicted that Mitchell's outrageous remarks would lead to a financial downturn and suggested that the backlash could result in the loss of lucrative sponsorship deals:

"There’s other things you can do, there’s checks and balances. Mark my words, he’s having calls from whatever sponsors he’s got, he doesn’t have them anymore. In the best-case scenario, they all got frozen... Now, the audience is going to look at him differently. Those things don’t go away. To pretend that there’s no punishment is not true."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (39:38):

