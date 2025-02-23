Bryce Mitchell takes jab at Brazilian fighter's one-word nickname after getting called 'intolerable' at UFC Seattle: "You need a country a*s whooping"

A Brazilian UFC fighter's comments at UFC Seattle didn't sit well with Bryce Mitchell. Mitchell responded by mocking the person's moniker on X and issuing a severe warning.

The individual in question is Jean Silva, who faced Melsik Baghdasaryan in a featherweight bout on the main card of UFC Seattle which took place this past weekend at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Silva quickly dispatched his opponent, sending Baghdasaryan to the canvas with a crushing right hand in the opening round, and a few follow-up ground and pound strikes forced the referee Kevin MacDonald to step in and end the fight.

Following his victory, Silva called out Mitchell in an octagon interview with Michael Bisping through a translator, pleading with UFC CEO Dana White to set up a bout between them. He said:

''I’m the best in the world and it’s because of all these people here. But there’s a guy that’s been talking a lot of cr*p... Bryce Mitchell. Dana, put me in front of him and I’ll do the job.”

Check out Jean Silva's comments below (1:47):

Mitchell didn't take Silva's words very kindly as he took to X in response and hit back at the 28-year-old, writing:

''Theres only one LORD. and it aint u fool, u needa country a*s whoopin. it will humble u just rite''

Silva's win at UFC Seattle improved his record to 15-2, and he remains undefeated in the organization since making his debut last year at UFC Vegas 84. He is currently on a four-fight winning streak, with every one of those wins coming by knockout.

Meanwhile, Mitchell (17-3) is 3-2 in his last five octagon appearances. In his most recent MMA outing at UFC 310 last year, the American faced Kron Gracie and knocked him out with vicious elbows in the third round.

