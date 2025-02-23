Bryce Mitchell takes jab at Popeyes ad while praising Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto war at UFC Seattle: "Big bonus comin for them two"

Bryce Mitchell recently fired a shot at the Popeyes advertisement that appeared during the UFC Seattle broadcast alongside praising the Rob Font vs Jean Matsumoto fight. Mitchell mentioned that the high intensity of the fight made it worthwhile to sit through the advertisement.

Ad

Mitchell has a reputation for voicing his opinions nonchalantly.He recently received a lot of flak from the MMA community for appreciating the former Nazi leader, Adolf Hit*er, in an episode of his podcast. Even the UFC boss, Dana White, condemned Mitchell's comments and labeled him as a "dumb" individual amid one of his previous press conferences.

However, one of 'Thug Nasty's' recent X updates revealed that he hasn't given up his unfiltered nature despite the recent criticism from the MMA fanbase.

Ad

Trending

This time, he fired a shot at the newly launched Popeyes (a Louisiana-based fast-food chain serving fried chicken delicacies) advertisement featuring an obese woman enjoying their servings. Mitchell got "tired" of watching it repeatedly during the UFC Seattle broadcast.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the Popeyes advertisement below:

Ad

Mitchell also opined that Rob Font and Jean Matsumoto's valorous in-octagon performances vanquished his stress from watching the advertisement. The 30-year-old also made a prediction related to the Font vs. Matsumoto encounter. The words in his X update read:

"I'm tired of watching this ad with the fat ch*ck eating Popeyes. But that fight was so worth it. Great job Font and Matsumoto. Big bonus coming for them two, I bet."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The prediction Bryce Mitchell made about Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto went in vain

Bryce Mitchell predicted that Rob Font and Jean Matsumoto's show of heart inside the UFC Seattle octagon would earn them "big bonuses". However, neither Matsumoto nor Font received anything more than their stipulated fight purses despite putting on a thoroughly exciting encounter.

The fight saw Font secure a split-decision victory and is now on a two-fight win streak. Meanwhile, Matsumoto faced the first loss of his professional career.

Dana White and Co. decided to declare the Alonzo Menifield vs. Julius Walker, bout as the Fight of the Night, making Mitchell's prediction fall flat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.