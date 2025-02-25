Bryce Mitchell takes yet another shot at Elon Musk and Neuralink: "Mortals can't harm a man of God"

Controversial UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has recently criticized Elon Musk and one of his ventures, Neuralink. Founded in 2016, Neuralink is developing implantable brain-computer interfaces. Its goal is to create a device that can read and write neurological information, enhancing human capabilities while also treating neurological conditions and restoring lost functions of the brain.

Mitchell took to X to express his concerns, suggesting that the Neuralink project is an attempt to control the masses. He also urged people to have faith in Jesus, stating:

"Neuralink is gonna lead to the mark of the beast. trust me, they're gonna try to take cash away and chip u up. Elon Musk, I can't wait til u get what's coming. Don't follow him to hell. repent. believe in Jesus, and ur all good. Mortals can't harm a man of God. Don't fear these fools. Let them know hell awaits them. we get the last laugh."

Mitchell has frequently faced criticism for promoting conspiracy theories and making controversial statements on sensitive topics in public. Recently, he sparked controversy by praising a group of German politicians who played a significant role in leading the country into World War II.

When Bryce Mitchell slammed Elon Musk's Cybertruck for its design and efficiency

Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck has received praise from many, but Bryce Mitchell believes it is not an ideal choice for the average American citizen. In a social media post from August 2024, the UFC featherweight criticized the Cybertruck for its high price and reportedly short lifespan.

Mitchell compared the design of the Tesla to his own truck, stating:

"I paid $3k for this truck. $3k, guys. It starts up every time, goes anywhere I need it to go. Now, it's built in '91. You're telling me that thirty-something years later, we can't build a truck that lasts half as long as this? Guys, everything is going backwards. I'm telling you, we used to have it good as a country."

He added:

"There will be a time when we resort back to these styles of trucks out of necessity. We won't have an option because people can't afford a $100k truck that breaks down after 200,000 miles."

Mitchell further claimed that the EV industry is a part of the larger conspiracy to allegedly make Americans dependent on "Chinese electronics."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below:

