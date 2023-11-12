"BSD knocks out Gaethje and Poirier" - Benoit Saint-Denis showered with 'scariest Frenchman' praise after stellar R1 KO over Matt Frevola

Rising contender Benoit Saint-Denis has put the UFC lightweight division on notice with a vicious head kick knockout of Matt Frevola at UFC 295. The Frenchman took on the 13th-ranked Frevola on the main card of the November 11 PPV event.

The iconic Madison Square Garden Arena witnessed an action-packed one-rounder as both men had their moments and countered each other’s game with effective tactics. However, Saint-Denis caught Frevola with a devastating head kick as he was exiting a grappling exchange. There were no follow-up shots, as the referee stepped in to stop the action immediately after Frevola hit the canvas.

Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis are both ex-servicemen who have served their countries. Saint-Denis was a member of the French Army Special Forces Command’s unit. Meanwhile, Matt Frevola is a lieutenant in the United States Army Reserve. Both men showed respect to each other after the fight and recognized their roles in serving the countries.

The fierce nature of their armed forces jobs is visible in their fighting style as well. MMA fans took notice of this when they shared their thoughts on Saint-Denis’s performance on X while responding to BloodyElbow’s post.

Expand Tweet

Here are some fan reactions:

Fan reactions

Benoit Saint-Denis calls out Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev

Legitime contenders like Thiago Moises and Matt Frevola have fallen prey to Benoit Saint-Denis’s high-pressure fighting style. With five consecutive wins under his belt, the 27-year-old Frenchman called out the reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and BMF champion Justin Gaethje during the octagon interview. Saint-Denis said:

“I’m going to get that BMF belt because I deserve it, then I’m going to go for Islam Makhachev. He won’t do three rounds with me. Nobody’s going to do three rounds with me. I’m going to catch everybody. I’m coming for everybody in the lightweight division. It’s not going to last long till I have the belt around my waist.”

Watch the full octagon interview below:

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates