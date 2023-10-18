Buakaw says Rodtang-Superlek lived up to its billing: “Both of them were excellent”

Going into ONE Friday Fights 34, fans expected to see Rodtang Jitmuangnon tested to the limit and that’s exactly what they got.

‘The Iron Man’ has become a huge star in combat sports thanks to his showmanship and his dominant win streak.

As the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, no one has come close to dethroning that Thai superstar who still holds an iron grip over the belt.

That being said, had Superlek Kiatmoo9 not missed weight ahead of the fight, we would currently have a new titleholder in the division.

Following their canceled fight from earlier this year and fans wanting to see this dream match-up for a long time, the two elite strikers finally went toe-to-toe at ONE Friday Fights 34 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Producing an instant classic, the two men went to war with back-and-forth rounds that saw them exchange the kind of strikes that would leave lesser opponents unconscious.

With Superlek getting his hand raised, the decision came right down to the wire leaving no real loser despite the judges’ decision.

In a recent YouTube video, striking legend Buakaw Banchamek gave his thoughts on the fight and how both men lived up to the hype on fight night:

“A knockout was tough because of the strength of both fighters. But in the end, they delivered a great performance and both of them were excellent in the fight. So, there’s nothing to be worried about because there wasn’t a knockout. It was good.”

Watch the full interview below:

For a long time, Rodtang has expressed his disinterest in facing off with fellow Thai fighters under the ONE Championship banner but when the time to go to war arrived, ‘The Iron Man’ reminded everyone of why he is a must-watch every time he is in action.

Fans can rewatch all the action from ONE Friday Fights 34 for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.